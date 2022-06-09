NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Movie Is 'Adults Only' & Here's Why It Got That Intense Rating

It's the first "adult" Netflix film.

Global Staff Writer
@ana_d_armas | Instagram, Olga Zinovskaya | Dreamstime

Netflix's upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, is apparently so racy that it'll be the platform's first-ever "adults only" flick.

The film will star actress Ana de Armas as the international sex symbol, and though it has yet to be widely released, early reviews say it's filled with super racy sex scenes.

Those scenes are apparently so scandalous that the film has earned an NC-17 rating.

The film is the portrayal of Marilyn Monroe's private life as per the novel Blonde, by Joyce Carol Oates. It tells the story about the life of the 50s and 60s model, actress and singer before she died.

Director Andrew Dominik recently defended the NC-17 rating, though he was also "surprised" to see it.

"We know that her life was on the edge, clearly, from the way it ended," he told Vulture. "Do you want to see the warts-and-all version or do you want to see that sanitized version?"

According to Variety, Blonde also digs into Marilyn Monroe's links to her Latino heritage, which the actress wasn't very public about.

De Armas, who is Cuban, recently spoke to Vanity Fair about her portrayal of the icon while admitting that before seeing the script, her knowledge of Monroe's life was limited to "a few iconic roles and photos."

“I only had to audition for Marilyn once and Andrew said ‘It’s you,’ but I had to audition for everyone else. The producers. The money people. I always have people I needed to convince. But I knew I could do it. Playing Marilyn was groundbreaking. A Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe. I wanted it so badly," she said to Vanity Fair.

Though no official release date has been announced by Netflix, the streaming giant recently announced that it will be available to watch this year.

