Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Dress Stunt May Have Backfired & It Seems To Be Damaged
The dress is said to be “missing crystals."
Kim Kardashian stunned everyone by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the Met Gala this year, but it sounds like things maybe didn't go a smoothly as expected.
The Marilyn Monroe Collection, described as the "largest private collection" of her archives and property, alleges that her famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress was recently damaged.
And since there's only one person who's actually worn that dress in the 21st century, all fingers are pointing at Kardashian, although the damage has yet to be confirmed.
"Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread," the Collection wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which shows two images of the dress side-by-side. One was apparently taken after Kardashian wore the dress to the Met Gala.
"Without question, the damage is significant," the account wrote in a follow-up post.
The Met Gala is the most highly anticipated fashion red carpet event of the year, and this year Kim Kardashian worked with Ripley's Believe It Or Not! to borrow Monroe's dress for the occasion.
The decision to wear the dress was already a controversial one, given its age and value in American pop culture.
But Kardashian promised to take good care of the dress while wearing it, and to wear a duplicate inside so that she didn't get food on the real thing.
"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," Kardashian said to Vogue. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it, and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do."
The Marilyn Monroe Collection -- which does not own the dress -- says the stunt didn't work out, and that a piece of history is now damaged.
The account tagged Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum, which had purchased the dress in 2016 for $4.8 million, and asked: "was it worth it?"
Ripley's previously said in a press release on the day of the Gala that "great care was taken to preserve this piece of history. With input from garment conservationists, appraisers, archivists, and insurance, the garment's condition was top priority."
Ripley's has not commented on or confirmed the claims of damage to the dress. Kardashian has also not said anything about it to date.
Monroe's dress was originally designed by Jean Louis, who said it was a piece "that only Marilyn Monroe could wear."
It's the dress she was wearing when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy Jr. during the Madison Square Garden Democratic fundraiser in 1962.
Three months after wearing the dress, she tragically passed away.
Commenters responded to the post about the damage by saying that Kardashian "misused" it, and by second-guessing the museum's decision to loan it out in the first place.
"They should have said no period. But money talks," said one person.
"So inappropriate," said another.