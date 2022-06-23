Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Dress Diet Changed Her 'Lifestyle' & She's Lost More Weight
"I have more energy than ever."
Kim Kardashian's Instagram has been plastered with bikini images of her showing off her sculpted body and flat abs, and she says her slimmed-down look is all thanks to her Marilyn Monroe dress stunt for the Met Gala.
During a recent interview with TODAY, Kim gushed about many things, including her recent beach holiday with her boyfriend Pete Davidson and the fact that she's undeniably more fit now than ever before.
She also faced a few tough questions about the Monroe dress from host Savannah Guthrie.
"Let's talk about the dress," said Guthrie. "You went to the Met Gala; you wore this beautiful, iconic Marilyn Monroe dress."
Guthrie went on to ask the reality star: "You had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, which I don't know where you found 16 pounds, but I mean, what was that like?"
Kardashian said she prepared for the gala as though she were getting ready for a major movie or TV role, and she adjusted her diet to make it work.
"I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress," said Kardashian. "It was really important to me."
In other words, she basically pulled a Christian Bale move and made a dramatic change to her weight, just so she could fit into the outfit for "three minutes, maybe four minutes."
She also revealed that she stuck to the diet and lost an extra six pounds after the event.
"It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, and since then, afterwards I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 pounds now," shared Kardashian.
"I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating I didn't even realize, like a lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle."
During the interview, Kardashian also addressed all the rumours that she damaged the dress for the first time.
"I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers. I put the dress on at the bottom of the red carpet. Went up the stairs. I probably had it on for three minutes, maybe four minutes, and then I changed right at the top of the stairs," said Kardashian.
"There were handlers in gloves that put it on me," the aspiring lawyer added.
Ripley's also confirmed that there was no damage done to the dress in a statement released to their website.