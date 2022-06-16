Ana De Armas Is A Perfect Marilyn Monroe In The Trailer For Netflix's Adults-Only 'Blonde'
"Ana de Armas understood the assignment."
The internet was simply in awe of Ana de Armas on Thursday, after Netflix shared a first-look trailer of the actress playing -- you might even say becoming -- Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde.
The 53-second teaser shows de Armas as Monroe crying in front of a mirror while being consoled, before cutting to various memorable moments from her career. It ends with her doing Monroe signature giggle/laugh of joy in front of that same mirror.
The whole thing is set to Monroe's song Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend, and many of the shots recreate some of her most iconic scenes in public. The film also appears to be done in a mix of black-and-white and colour, so it promises to be a spectacle if nothing else.
\u201cHollywood was her dream, but fame became her nightmare. \n\nAna de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 23.\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1655384700
The biopic is based on a book by Joyce Carol Oates, and it follows the actress from her days as Norma Jeane to her superstardom and eventual death as Monroe.
The Andrew Dominik-directed film recently debuted at Cannes, and it includes some super-racy sex scenes that prompted censors to give it a rare "adults only" rating.
Internet users were stunned by how much de Armas embodied Monroe in the trailer, with some even sharing side-by-side photos from the film and comparing them to stills from Monroe's life.
\u201cana de armas as marilyn monroe best casting i\u2019ve seen??\u201d— emily blunt's manager (@emily blunt's manager) 1655399713
That, of course, was no accident. In a feature story about the film published by Netflix, de Armas says she and Dominik pored over everything they could find in order to make the film as true to Monroe's life as possible.
"I read Joyce's novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films --- anything I could get my hands on," she said.
"Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph."
\u201cana de armas recreating some of marilyn monroe\u2019s most iconic moments\u201d— Ana de Armas Daily (@Ana de Armas Daily) 1655394596
"Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe is actually incredible casting," wrote one user on Twitter.
"Ana de Armas understood the assignment," wrote another.
We'll get to see the rest of de Armas' performance when the movie comes out on September 23.