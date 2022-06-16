NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

marilyn monroe

Ana De Armas Is A Perfect Marilyn Monroe In The Trailer For Netflix's Adults-Only 'Blonde'

"Ana de Armas understood the assignment."

Senior Global Editor
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's "Blonde."

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's "Blonde."

Netflix

The internet was simply in awe of Ana de Armas on Thursday, after Netflix shared a first-look trailer of the actress playing -- you might even say becoming -- Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde.

The 53-second teaser shows de Armas as Monroe crying in front of a mirror while being consoled, before cutting to various memorable moments from her career. It ends with her doing Monroe signature giggle/laugh of joy in front of that same mirror.

The whole thing is set to Monroe's song Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend, and many of the shots recreate some of her most iconic scenes in public. The film also appears to be done in a mix of black-and-white and colour, so it promises to be a spectacle if nothing else.

The biopic is based on a book by Joyce Carol Oates, and it follows the actress from her days as Norma Jeane to her superstardom and eventual death as Monroe.

The Andrew Dominik-directed film recently debuted at Cannes, and it includes some super-racy sex scenes that prompted censors to give it a rare "adults only" rating.

Internet users were stunned by how much de Armas embodied Monroe in the trailer, with some even sharing side-by-side photos from the film and comparing them to stills from Monroe's life.

That, of course, was no accident. In a feature story about the film published by Netflix, de Armas says she and Dominik pored over everything they could find in order to make the film as true to Monroe's life as possible.

"I read Joyce's novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films --- anything I could get my hands on," she said.

"Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph."

"Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe is actually incredible casting," wrote one user on Twitter.

"Ana de Armas understood the assignment," wrote another.

We'll get to see the rest of de Armas' performance when the movie comes out on September 23.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...