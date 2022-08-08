NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

kim kardashian

Pete Davidson Wore A Weird Shirt After His Kim Kardashian Split & Fans Think It's A Message

It was a wild ride while it lasted!

Global Staff Writer
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Right: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a Kayak.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Right: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a Kayak.

@kimkardashian | Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits after nine months of dating, and his first post-breakup T-shirt is raising plenty of eyebrows about how it went down.

Davidson and Kardashian split up "amicably" last week "due to distance and schedules," a source close to the couple told CNN.

Shortly after the news broke, Davidson was spotted wearing an odd T-shirt with a cryptic message written on it.

"What... I feel like sh*t," read the T-shirt.

Davidson was photographed with the shirt in Cairns, Australia, where the comedian is currently filming his upcoming movie Wizards!, E! News reported.

The shirt also included a drawing of a large ant with a human face and a crude "X" scribbled on it, photos show.


Not gonna lie; that articulates how a breakup feels pretty damn well.

"You dodged a bullet, buddy!" one of Davidson's fans wrote on a fan Instagram post about the breakup.

"He's been through enough," added another.

"He deserve a true partner that isn't focused on her camera and a mirror," wrote a third.

The unlikely duo got together after a memorable appearance on Saturday Night Live last year, and they went on to make headlines throughout their nine-month relationship.

Although they had been romantically linked since October, Davidson only put a label on their relationship in February when he called Kardashian his girlfriend during an interview.

Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official in March after posting some wholesome content of the two on her account.

The pair also saw plenty of ups and downs over the course of their brief relationship.

Davidson got into an internet feud with Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, and he was at Karadashian's side at the Met Gala, where she famously divided the internet by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

Now, many fans are wondering what he'll do about all the Kim Kardashian-related tattoos he got during their relationship.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...