Pete Davidson Wore A Weird Shirt After His Kim Kardashian Split & Fans Think It's A Message
It was a wild ride while it lasted!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits after nine months of dating, and his first post-breakup T-shirt is raising plenty of eyebrows about how it went down.
Davidson and Kardashian split up "amicably" last week "due to distance and schedules," a source close to the couple told CNN.
Shortly after the news broke, Davidson was spotted wearing an odd T-shirt with a cryptic message written on it.
"What... I feel like sh*t," read the T-shirt.
Davidson was photographed with the shirt in Cairns, Australia, where the comedian is currently filming his upcoming movie Wizards!, E! News reported.
The shirt also included a drawing of a large ant with a human face and a crude "X" scribbled on it, photos show.
Not gonna lie; that articulates how a breakup feels pretty damn well.
"You dodged a bullet, buddy!" one of Davidson's fans wrote on a fan Instagram post about the breakup.
"He's been through enough," added another.
"He deserve a true partner that isn't focused on her camera and a mirror," wrote a third.
The unlikely duo got together after a memorable appearance on Saturday Night Live last year, and they went on to make headlines throughout their nine-month relationship.
\u201cWouldn\u2019t call it \u201cdoing sex,\u201d Aladdin\u201d— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1633840214
Although they had been romantically linked since October, Davidson only put a label on their relationship in February when he called Kardashian his girlfriend during an interview.
Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official in March after posting some wholesome content of the two on her account.
The pair also saw plenty of ups and downs over the course of their brief relationship.
Davidson got into an internet feud with Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, and he was at Karadashian's side at the Met Gala, where she famously divided the internet by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.
Now, many fans are wondering what he'll do about all the Kim Kardashian-related tattoos he got during their relationship.