Pete Davidson Got Kim Kardashian's Name Branded On His Chest & She Thinks It's 'Cute'
He's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it.'"
Pete Davidson loves getting tattoos of the women he's dating, but with Kim Kardashian, he went the extra mile.
Davidson actually got Kardashian's name branded on his chest after they started dating, according to the reality star. She told Ellen DeGeneres recently that Davidson got himself branded with a hot iron, because he wanted something even more permanent than a tattoo.
"Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got, but the 'Kim' one isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding," she said on the Ellen Show. "He's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up. I just wanted it there as a scar on me.'"
"You are a brand," DeGeneres joked in response.
Kardashian also revealed that the comedian has more than three tattoos about her on his body, including one that says, "my girl is a lawyer."
Davidson also reportedly has a few tattoos of ex-fiancee Ariana Grande, including some matching ones. He got most of them covered up after they called off their engagement.
Davidson and Kardashian met during her participation in Saturday Night Live, and reports of their romance started leaking out shortly after they shared an on-screen kiss.
However, Kardashian has been slow to share photos of Davidson on social media, especially amid her messy divorce with Kanye West.
Kardashian and Davidson have apparently been dating for months, but she finally made it Instagram official last week.
"I saw you went official with Pete on Instagram, so congratulations, " said Ellen to Kardashian regarding the post.
"I guess it's not official until you post," Kardashian said. "I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like 'Oh my god we're so cute.'"
Although they talked about the tattoos, Kardashian and DeGeneres didn't go into the feud between Davidson and her ex, Kanye West.
West was banned from Instagram for a day this week after posting a bunch of angry messages about Pete and Kim's relationship, including one that went after Trevor Noah ofThe Daily Show for discussing it.
Davidson hasn't said much about the whole thing on social media because he doesn't use Instagram.