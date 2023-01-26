Pete Davidson's Sweetest Kim Kardashian Tattoo Is Gone & It'll Sting For Both Of Them
About that brand...
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been broken up for quite some while now, but we haven’t forgotten about the tattoos he got during their brief relationship.
Now that he is rumoured to be dating former Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, it would be a little awkward to still have those tattoos.
New photos seem to show that the comedian has dealt with the situation by getting his Kim K tattoos — or at least some of them — removed.
Recent shirtless photos taken of Davidson while at a beach in Hawaii with Wonders show that some of the prominent tattoos dedicated to his “lawyer” ex-girlfriend are now gone, reported Page Six. That includes the prominent "My girl is a lawyer" tattoo that he once had on his left collarbone, which is no longer there.
Ouch.
The 29-year-old accumulated quite a collection of tattoos dedicated to Kardashian over the 10 months that they dated, including one for her children with her ex-husband Kanye West.
The tattoo “KNSCP" on his other collarbone, which was the initials of Kardashian's children’s names, also appeared to be gone.
He was photographed with a bandage on his collarbone back in October, and there had been speculation that the bandage was from a getting the tattoos removed with laser treatment.
The latest beach photos seem to have made it official.
Another one of the tattoos he got for his ex said “Jasmine and Aladdin” to remember the couple's first kiss during Kardashian's SNL skit.
That one also appears to be gone.
If you're wondering about the supposed "Kim" branding that he got on his chest, that also appears to be gone, although it's unclear if it was a true brand or just a tattoo.
You'd think he would've learned his lesson after getting his Ariana Grande tattoo removed after their breakup.
At least he'll have space to write "Chase" somewhere!
- Pete Davidson Got Kim Kardashian's Name Branded On His Chest & She Thinks It's 'Cute' ›
- Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Went To An NBA Game Together & They Look Pretty Official ›
- Pete Davidson Made His Final Appearance On 'SNL' & Of Course Kanye Came Up One Last Time ›
- Pete Davidson Still Has Kim Kardashian Tattoos & Here's What He Did With His Ariana Grande Ink ›