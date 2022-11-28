Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Went To An NBA Game Together & They Look Pretty Official
It looks like Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have made their relationship official after attending a New York Knicks basketball game together over the weekend.
While Davidson and Ratajkowski have not publicly announced they are together, it was hard to miss them cuddling up courtside at the Knicks game on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The team and the NBA even shared photos of them together.
"Pete & @emrata at The Garden 🧡💙," the Knicks captioned the post.
"Can you ask them if it's official?" the Denver Nuggets wrote in the comments.
The former Saturday Night Live comedian's dating history has been of a lot of interest lately following his relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian.
Kardashian and Davidson ended things in August after dating for 10 months.
Ratajkowski also went through a public break-up earlier this year after filing for divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September. They are parents to a one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.
A source told Peoplethat the 31-year-old model finds Davidson "charming and funny" and that "he is a passionate guy and plans great dates."
People who saw the Instagram and Twitter posts by the New York Knicks were quick to praise Davidson for his new relationship.
"Historic run," wrote one fan.
Another Twitter user just responded with goat emojis which could mean Davidson is the "greatest of all time."
\u201c@nyknicks @emrata \ud83d\udc10\ud83d\udc10\u201d— NEW YORK KNICKS (@NEW YORK KNICKS) 1669592437
One person joked that Davidson's dating history should be taught in schools.
\u201c@nyknicks @emrata Pete Davidson will be studied in every classroom for generations to come\u201d— NEW YORK KNICKS (@NEW YORK KNICKS) 1669592437
Another was apparently stunned by Davidson's long history of dating models and actresses, declaring that he "needs to be stopped."
\u201c@nyknicks @emrata Pete Davidson needs to be stopped\u201d— NEW YORK KNICKS (@NEW YORK KNICKS) 1669592437
Other people posted GIFs to applaud the new couple.
\u201c@nyknicks @emrata They look like they are having fun together. It\u2019s a W for me\ud83d\ude42\u201d— NEW YORK KNICKS (@NEW YORK KNICKS) 1669592437
One person seems to be upset with Davidson and his new relationship and said "he can't keep getting away with it."
In addition to Ratajkowski and Kardashian, Davidson's dating history includes singer Ariana Grande, English actress Kate Beckinsale and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.