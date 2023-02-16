Emily Ratajkowski Revealed How To Pronounce Her Name & You're Probably Doing It Wrong
"It's Polish."
Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most well-known faces in the modelling industry, but now she's giving people a lesson in Polish and not fashion.
If you've ever seen the model's last name and stumbled over how to properly pronounce it, Emrata is now setting everyone straight.
In a TikTok video posted by Tory Burch, Ratajkowski is shown backstage at the 2023 New York Fashion Week when she's asked: "How do you pronounce your last name?"
"Rat-ah-kof-ska" she says to which the reporter replies, "Oh my God."
@toryburch
Replying to @emrata she’s right! We’ve got the receipts 🧾 #TikTokFashion #NYFW #ToryBurch #ToryBurchFW23 #EmilyRatajkowski
You may be surprised by her pronunciation as Ratajkowski has previously said "Rat-ah-cow-skee," in the past.
However, she clarifies in the TikTok video that she's now pronouncing it the Polish way.
"I'm Polish. That's the pronunciation," she said in the video.
If you're wondering why she pronounces it with a "ska" at the end and not "ski" as it reads, that's because in the Polish language the "ski" is masculine and "ska" is feminine. Just to make it more complicated!
She even explains it herself in a longer Instagram video.
The 31-year-old model and Gone Girl actress has spoken about her surname in the past.
Rolling Stone included a previous quote of her's explaining how you're not supposed to pronounce the "J."
“The J is silent,” she said. “That’s the trick."
"Occasionally people get it right on the first try, just through random luck. People have told me to change it over the years, but my dad is always saying, ‘Never change your name!’ My middle name is O’Hara, so it’s a pretty epic name. Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski.”
Ratajkowski closed the Tory Burch fashion show on February 13, and she later shared some photos and videos of herself pronouncing her name on Instagram
Several people who commented admitted to saying her name wrong all these years.
Others called out the media for being incorrect.
Now that it's been cleared up, there are no more excuses!