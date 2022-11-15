Pete Davidson Is Dating Emily Ratajkowski Now & The Internet Memes Are Gold
Pete Davidson has moved on and stepped back into the dating scene after the end of his ten-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, and his new beau is Emily Ratajkowski.
The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and the model, 31, have recently been spotted together, and an insider source confirmed to Us Weekly that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now."
The source added that their relationship is "in the very early stages, but both really like each other."
Another source close to Davidson told PEOPLE that the two are "seeing each other," although representatives for the two did not get back to their request for comment.
It seems like Davidson has a thing for women who recently got out of long-term relationships because Ratajkowski, just like Kardashian, recently ended her marriage.
Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband and film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she has a 20-month-old son, Sylvester, after four years of marriage, according to court records that were obtained by Page Six.
Although she filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September, the former couple separated earlier in the summer. Sources told Page Six that the marriage ended because "he cheated."
"He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog," said the source close to the model.
Around the same time she filed for divorce, Davidson and Kardashian split up, meaning the two probably entered the dating scene around the same time.
Now the internet is reacting to the news about Ratajkowski and Davidson's new relationship, and it's as funny as you can imagine.
One user questioned how Davidson manages to land himself the most sought-after women in Hollywood.
Another joked about how Davidson is becoming a threat to all men with girlfriends.
"You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon," joked one Twitter user. "Those are the only two life paths for women."
"Me waiting for my turn with Pete Davidson," another person tweeted.
So ladies, if things don't work out between Davidson and Ratajkowski and you find yourself single at the same time as the comedian, then who knows, maybe you'll have a chance.
