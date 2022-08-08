Kanye West Celebrated Kim Kardashian's Breakup & Just Declared Pete Davidson 'Dead' At 28
Kanye has been going after "Skete" for months.
Kanye West briefly returned to social media on Monday just to celebrate the "death" of Pete Davidson — or at least, to celebrate the death of his relationship with Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian.
It's no secret that West has had it out for "Skete" for a while now, ever since the comedian started dating his ex-wife late last year. He even made a claymation music video depicting Davidson's "death" a few months ago.
News broke over the weekend that Kardashian and Davidson had broken up after nine months together, and Kanye celebrated on Monday by posting a photo of a fake New York Times newspaper declaring Davidson dead.
"SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28," read the headline posted to his Instagram.
Skete is the name West gave Davidson after he started dating Kardashian.
The term has since been added to Urban Dictionary to refer to a "pale, skinny white dude who’s bangingyour ex."
But Kanye didn't stop at the fake headline.
"Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers," says the subheading on the faux article.
Many of West's fellow music artists and friends shared their feelings in the comments. Some suggested that he'd gone too far, while others simply piled on and took more shots at Davidson.
Glammy Mars wrote: "the bottom caption uncalled for 💀"
Another Instagram-verified musician wrote "W" and "rip skete."
"LMAO, u gotta chill, brozay," commented musician Selah.
Others were excited to see West return to Instagram. "YE IS BACK. I REPEAT YE IS BACK," wrote one fan.
This isn't the first time West has publicly picked on Davidson on his Instagram.
Meta actually suspended the Yeezy fashion designer back in March after he went off on Davidson and Trevor Noah.
He also once captioned an Instagram post: “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”
All his posts regarding Davidson have since been deleted from his Instagram -- except for the latest one on Monday.
Kardashian hadn't posted about the breakup as of Monday morning, but there's nothing to suggest that Kanye has a shot at getting back with her at this point.
Pete Davidson is also very much alive, last we checked!