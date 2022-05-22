Pete Davidson Made His Final Appearance On 'SNL' & Of Course Kanye Came Up One Last Time
He also brought up Ariana Grande. 👀
Pete Davidson has officially bid farewell to Saturday Night Live and he took the opportunity to leave a few choice parting words.
On Saturday, May 21, the comedian appeared on The Weekend Update sketch for the last time with Colin Jost and Michael Che where they discussed some of Davidson's highs and lows during this time on the iconic show.
"Hello Colin, and Che, and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye," Davidson said to start off the segment.
"Yeah, Pete, you've had a weird year," replied Jost.
"Little bit," Davidson confirmed, which is likely in reference to the ongoing feud between himself and Kanye West over Kim Kardashian and the rapper's subsequent behaviour, including using violent graphic images of the comedian in a music video.
Pete Davidson's back at the Update desk. #SNLFinalepic.twitter.com/7yOZJJSdlo— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1653194932
"So are you officially leaving?" Jost asked.
"Yeah man, Lorne accidentally gifted me a sock, so I'm free," Davidson responded, which is a cheeky a Harry Potter reference comparing Davidson to the House Elf Dobby.
When asked what he was going to miss, Davidson said, "Lorne for sure."
"He always gives the best advice," he shared. "I called him when I got engaged and said, 'Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks,' and he said 'Oh, hold on for dear life.'"
After the jokes, he ended things on a heartfelt note.
"I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow and thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place to call home with the memories that'll last a lifetime," he said. "So, thank you guys."
Best of luck with whatever comes next, Pete!