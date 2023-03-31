Pete Davidson Addresses The Public's Fascination With His Love Life & He Doesn't Get It
"In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people."
Pete Davidson is addressing his dating history in a new podcast and the 29-year-old comedian says he doesn't understand why everyone is so fascinated by his love life.
During an appearance on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum talked about how many women he's dated and how he feels about everyone wanting to know about it.
In the clip released on Thursday, Davidson confirmed he's dated 12 people in the past decade and he doesn't believe it's "that crazy," as reported by Entertainment Tonight.
"I’m in my 20's and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting," Davidson said.
"I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost -- for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."
Why does Pete Davidson make himself the butt of the joke? Jon Bernthal asks on Real Oneswww.youtube.com
Page Six reports the Bupkis star is also confused with why so many people are interested in his dating life.
“I’m not on Instagram. I’m not on social media. I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?" he said and clarified that everyone he's dated he met through work.
"I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine," he said during the podcast as reported by Entertainment Tonight.
"I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that’s how it happened."
Does Pete Davidson have a girlfriend?
According to PEOPLE, Davidson is currently in a relationship with actress Chase Sui Wonders.
They starred together in the 2022 slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies.
The outlet says the couple first sparked rumours that they were together in December when they went to a New York Rangers game together.
Who has Pete Davidson dated?
Prior to his relationship with Wonders, Davidson was linked to model Emily Ratajkowski after they were spotted at a New York Knicks basketball game together in November 2022.
The comedian has had a string of relationships with high-profile women including reality star Kim Kardashian who he dated for nine months.
According to Page Six, Davidson also dated Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Gerber, actress Margaret Qualley, actress Kate Beckinsale and was once engaged to singer Ariana Grande.
You can watch Davidson's full interview on the full Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast on Patreon.