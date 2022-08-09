Pete Davidson Still Has Kim Kardashian Tattoos & Here's What He Did With His Ariana Grande Ink
There's also that branding... 😬
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson didn't last long enough to hit the one-year mark, but their recent breakup means he might be living with Kim K tattoos for longer than he lived with the woman herself.
Davidson has a history of impulsively getting tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend on a particular day, and he reportedly got four different Kardashian-related tats before their nine-month-long relationship ended.
While appearing on The Ellen Show in March, Kardashian revealed that her favourite of the four tattoos is the one on his left collarbone, which says "My girl is lawyer," in reference to the star's pursuit of becoming a lawyer and passing her baby bar earlier this year.
"That one's really cute," Kardashian said during the interview.
In the same interview, Kardashian also shared that Davidson got her first name permanently branded onto his chest.
"The 'Kim' one is not actually a tattoo. It's a branding," she said, which basically means he had her name burnt onto his skin and can never get it removed.
"I think he was just like, 'I want something that's there, that I can't get rid of [it like] my tattoos,'" the Skims founder explained.
He told her that he didn't "want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up [he] just wanted it there like a scar."
Well, it's definitely going to be a scar now.
Davidson also got a tattoo with the initials of Kim's four children with Kanye West, which says "KNSCP."
Lastly, he also got a tattoo on his collarbone to remember the couple's first kiss on Saturday Night Live. The tattoo says "Jasmine and Aladdin."
You can see the tattoo in an Instagram post by Kardashian here:
Davidson also got some Ariana Grande ink during their relationship and brief engagement, though he later covered most of it up, reported Cosmopolitan.
He got one on his neck that says "Mille Tendresse," to match one that Grande had, and later changed it to say "cursed" after the breakup, reported Elle.
He also got a pair of bunny ears as a tribute to her, but later covered them up with a heart.
They had matching tattoos reading "H2GKMO" on their hands, but instead of getting that one covered up, Davidson opted to remove it entirely.
Grande also covered up a bunch of tattoos she got with Davidson, but that's a story for another day.
Davidson can probably find creative ways to get his Kim tattoos covered up — but there's no running away from the "Kim" branding he got.