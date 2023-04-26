A Kim Kardashian Lookalike & OnlyFans Model Has Died After An 'Unexpected' Hospital Incident
"I fill my body with some plastic and a lot of love," she once said.
Christina Ashton Gourkani, an OnlyFans model who styled herself after reality star Kim Kardashian, has died after an incident in hospital, according to her family.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Gourkani died unexpectedly on April 20, her family announced via her Instagram page. They didn't share exactly what happened, but TMZ and the New York Post report that she was recovering from plastic surgery at the time.
"It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani," the family wrote on Instagram.
The 34-year-old model went by the name "Ashten G" online and had over 600,000 Instagram followers, along with an active OnlyFans page that's received over 25,000 likes. She also boasted over 200,000 followers on Twitter.
\u201cWalking the beach in Cabo San Lucas Mexico \ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfd \ud83c\udfd6\n\n#Cabo #cabosanlucas #beachlife #beachbody #fitness #tightdress #beachlife\u201d— Ashten (@Ashten) 1670994343
Her family described the "tragic" moment when they heard about her death last week, after she apparently suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital and then saw her health decline.
"Our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying... A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives," the family wrote on a GoFundMe page.
"Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to (a) medical procedure that took a turn for the worse," the family wrote. They added that they won't share additional details "for the privacy of Christina Ashten," so it's unclear where this happened or what police department might be involved.
Although the family has not confirmed that Ashten's death was caused by plastic surgery, the model has been open about her love of body modification.
"Some of us fill our bodies with drugs, some of us with alcohol, some with unhealthy foods, some with stress, others with toxic abusive relationships," she tweeted back in December. "I fill my body with some plastic and a lot of love."
She has said she was born in the United States to Persian parents and appears to have been modelling for several years.
Many of her posts show her mimicking Kim Kardashian's look as both a brunette and a blonde.
Some plastic surgery procedures involve a risk of the patient going into cardiac arrest, and plastic surgeons have occasionally been charged in cases where a procedure has gone wrong. However, it's unclear what happened in Ashten's situation.
We'll have to wait for more details to emerge in this case before we know if anyone will be charged.
Her GoFundMe page was approaching $4,000 of its $40,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.