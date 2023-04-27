Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Has Died At 79 & Fans Are Shook By His Loss
"He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely."
Iconic TV talk show host Jerry Springer has died. He was 79.
The Jerry Springer Show host passed away at his home in Chicago after a brief illness on Thursday, People has confirmed.
Springer's family shared a statement with Cincinnati, Ohio, station WLWT5 following the news.
"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, who WLWT5 says, was a longtime friend and spokesperson for the family.
"He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."
Fans have been sharing their tributes to Springer online since learning of his death.
\u201cRIP Jerry Springer you were my hero \ud83d\ude13\ud83d\udc94\u201d— tamara (@tamara) 1682606436
Another fan wrote "RIP Jerry" and shared how The Jerry Springer Show would always be on TV when they worked late nights at a fast food restaurant.
\u201cRIP Jerry! \ud83d\ude4f\nBack in the day when I worked late nights at a fast food restaurant, we would have Jerry Springer on in the break room. Some great memories\u201d— This is the END (@This is the END) 1682606436
Another fan shared that Jerry Springer was a big part of their childhood.
\u201cDamn Jerry Springer died \ud83d\ude29\ud83d\udd4a\ufe0f\n\nMy childhood fr \ud83d\ude29 use to love days I didn\u2019t go to school and would just wait for Maury and Jerry to come on \ud83d\ude29\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83e\ude79 even though I had no business watching that \ud83d\ude05\ud83d\ude02\u201d— #BellasWorld\ud83e\udd1e\ud83c\udffe\u2764\ufe0f (@#BellasWorld\ud83e\udd1e\ud83c\udffe\u2764\ufe0f) 1682607094
One Twitter user says they "refuse to believe that THE Jerry Springer is dead."
\u201ci refuse to believe that \ud835\udde7\ud835\udddb\ud835\uddd8 Jerry Springer is dead\u2014like 2023 did not just do that to us \ud83d\udc94\u201d— c i n d y \ud83c\udf3b (@c i n d y \ud83c\udf3b) 1682607094
Springer was best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which he hosted for 27 seasons, from 1991-2018.
ABC News reports that his most recent courtroom show, Judge Jerry, was canceled in 2022 after three seasons.
Prior to his television career, Springer was in politics and served as the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in the 1970s, as per a report by PEOPLE.
He also worked as an aide in Robert F. Kennedy’s ill-fated 1968 presidential campaign, as reported by the Associated Press.
According to People, funeral services and a memorial gathering for Springer are being arranged.
The family is asking that anyone from the public who would like to remember Springer make a donation or "commit an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization."