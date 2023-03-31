Mary-Brian Clarke, Girlfriend of Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann, Has Died At 24
Clarke died two months after Ruehlemann.
Mary-Brian Clarke, the girlfriend of late model Jeremy Ruehlemann, has died at the age of 24.
According to an online obituary, Clarke died unexpectedly on March 21, just two months after Ruehlemann passed away.
Clarke's cause of death has not been disclosed
A mass for Clarke was held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Houston, Texas on March 31.
Clarke is being remembered for her "contagious laugh, her witty sense of humour and her unique ability to connect with others."
According to PEOPLE, Clarke worked for the brands TIBI, Elizabeth Bensinger and MadHappy and her obituary says she was a "talented influence in the fashion industry."
"The angels in heaven will certainly benefit from her sense of style and fashion," it reads.
Clarke's boyfriend Ruehlemann died in January at age 27. The cause of his death was also not disclosed.
Clarke has dedicated several posts to Ruehlemann on her Instagram since his death.
In a post three weeks ago, Clarke shared a video and several photos of the two of them together.
"I love you forever & miss you everyday," she captioned it.
Clarke's loved ones have been sharing their condolences online by commenting on her Instagram posts.
"Rest in peace," one comment reads, while another says, "fly high angel."
One of Clarke's close friends, Paisley Gilbert, shared a touching tribute to Clarke on Instagram.
"I’ve been holding off on this for a few days because once i hit post, it’s too real and just… no. The pain of losing a best friend is indescribable," Gilbert wrote in the caption.
"This is one of my favourite videos of MB and I because this is how it felt every time we saw each other. Every time. If only we could have one more reunion like this, I would squeeze you a little tighter and never let go."
In remembrance of her life-changing experience serving in Zambia, Clarke's family is asking that donations be made to Family Legacy in her memory.
Clarke is survived by her parents and three siblings.