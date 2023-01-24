Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Has Died At 27 & Designers Are Mourning One Of Their 'Muses'
“I am heartbroken.”
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died at age 27, and tributes from his friends and fashion industry figures are pouring in.
Ruehlemann's agent shared the news in a statement to Sky News and other outlets.
"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away. Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him," read the statement.
His cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Ruehlemann's last post on Instagram went up a few days before his death. The post showed a healthy and happy Ruehlemann with the caption “bts with Tommy,” referring to a Tommy Hilfiger shoot.
The comment section of his last Instagram post is now flooded with tributes and condolences.
Since the news of his death has gone public, his closest friends and members of the fashion community have been sharing their memories of the young model on social media.
Luxury designer Christian Siriano paid a touching tribute to his “muse,” in an emotional Instagram post featuring pictures of Ruehlemann.
“This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses, and he always will be,” read the touching caption under Siriano’s post.
“He inspired me, and I will love him forever…I know we will meet again, one day, but right now, I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much!”
Fellow model Lexi Wood also posted a tribute for her late friend, “soulmate” and “best friend” on her Instagram.
“If you have ever known me, you know how much I love Jeremy. I can’t even articulate the magic that he was,” read Wood’s caption under her post, which featured images of the two over the years. “He’s my soulmate, my best friend, my support, my family, my light, my love, my twin flame…”
“But I think what was the most special thing about him was that he was walking sunshine, he made everyone feel like they were the most special in the room, when he went anywhere it was like there was a light beam on him. His love will eternally flow through this world.”
Wood shared that she first met Ruehlemann when she was only 15 and was last with him on Thursday.
“There will never be any way that I can sum Jeremy up in one caption… he was my chosen family, and I will forever live for him,” wrote Wood.
Even Demi Lovato shared her condolences under Wood's post and commented, "sending so much love."