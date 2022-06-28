'ER' Actress Mary Mara Has Died After Going For A Swim In The St. Lawrence River
She appeared in dozens of shows over the years.
Mary Mara, a longtime TV actress known for her roles in shows such as ER, Law & Order: SVU and Ray Donovan, has died at the age of 61 in an apparent drowning, according to police.
Mara was pulled from the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, N.Y. on Sunday morning, police said in a news release.
Authorities said she was dead when they found her and her body showed no signs of foul play.
"The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming," police wrote in the news release.
Mara's agent, Craig Dorfman, confirmed her death in a statement to CNN.
"Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met," he said. "She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."
Actor Jon Lindstrom also mourned Mara's death in a tweet on Monday.
"Crushed to learn of Mary Mara's untimely passing," he wrote. "Brave, brilliant, Uber-Talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her."
Mara started her on-screen career in 1990 and was one of the stars of Love Potion No. 9, a comedy hit from 1992. She went on to rack up over 80 on-screen credits over the years with roles in shows like ER, NYPD Blue, Lost and Dexter.
Her last acting credit was in the film Break Even in 2020.
Mara was also a stage actress who appeared in many productions over the years.
The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Mara's official cause of death.