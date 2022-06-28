NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

mary mara

'ER' Actress Mary Mara Has Died After Going For A Swim In The St. Lawrence River

She appeared in dozens of shows over the years.

Senior Global Editor
Actress Mary Mara.
@marymara7901 | Instagram

Mary Mara, a longtime TV actress known for her roles in shows such as ER, Law & Order: SVU and Ray Donovan, has died at the age of 61 in an apparent drowning, according to police.

Mara was pulled from the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, N.Y. on Sunday morning, police said in a news release.

Authorities said she was dead when they found her and her body showed no signs of foul play.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming," police wrote in the news release.

Mara's agent, Craig Dorfman, confirmed her death in a statement to CNN.

"Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met," he said. "She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

Actor Jon Lindstrom also mourned Mara's death in a tweet on Monday.

"Crushed to learn of Mary Mara's untimely passing," he wrote. "Brave, brilliant, Uber-Talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her."

Mara started her on-screen career in 1990 and was one of the stars of Love Potion No. 9, a comedy hit from 1992. She went on to rack up over 80 on-screen credits over the years with roles in shows like ER, NYPD Blue, Lost and Dexter.

Her last acting credit was in the film Break Even in 2020.

Mara was also a stage actress who appeared in many productions over the years.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Mara's official cause of death.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...