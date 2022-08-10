8 Things You Need To Know For August 10
Including fallout from the Kim & Pete split.
Off The Top: With Fan Expo back in Toronto at the end of the month, Patrick John Gilson broke down some of the celebs who will be in attendance, from Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn to all your favourite Hobbits. Not listed: Carl Weathers, the subject of the single funniest moment in Arrested Development.
1. Kim & Pete Are Kaput — So What Happens To All His Tats?
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have called it quits, ending a (fairly unmemorable?) tryst that included one SNL appearance and far too many unsettling posts by Kanye. All that's left to figure out now is how Pete plans to handle the four Kim-inspired tattoos he added over the past nine months. As Sameen Chaudhry writes, Davidson's previous approach to his Ariana Grande ink probably holds some answers.
- Go Deeper: If your appetite for this modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet still hasn't been thoroughly whetted, you'll probably enjoy this piece about the t-shirt Pete was wearing in Australia earlier this week.
2. Drake's 2007 Concert Fee Says A Lot About How Far He's Come
Concertgoers were lucky (or unlucky, depending on your view) if they could find lawn tickets to Drake's rescheduled OVO Fest performance in Toronto for less than $500 a pop. However, back in 2007 — before his landmark release Thank Me Later blew up — you could evidently book a 20-minute Drizzy set for $500, all in. Sarah Rohoman has the story about what a resurfaced cheque says about Drake's ascendence to global stardom.
3. A Rising Star In 'Geekdom' Spills On Their Ink Collection
Sci-fi and fantasy fans will have taken notice of Mason Alexander Park, who made their presence known in last year's live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation and this summer's starring role in Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Netflix. Chatting with our own Josh Elliott, Park talked about collecting geeky roles as if they were Infinity Stones and showed off a growing collection of tattoos — including four to commemorate their turn as Desire in The Sandman. Click here for the full interview.
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Happy Duran Duran Appreciation Day for those who celebrate. Let's all appreciate that the James Bond theme song they penned was the best part of the 1985 flick A View to a Kill, in which a 58-year-old Roger Moore fights the supermodel Grace Jones.
🧱 BRICKAVERSARY
Happy 90th anniversary of the creation of LEGO, the go-to birthday gift idea for cool aunts worldwide. According to the website Brickeconomy, my favourite childhood set, "Pirates Ambush," which retailed for $29.69 in 1997, is now worth $486 if still unopened.
🏖️ LIFE'S A BEACH
A few hour's drive from Toronto on the north shore of Lake Erie, you'll find Long Point Provincial Park, home to a 40-kilometre sandspit and ample space for both relaxing day trips or overnight stays. Madeline Forsyth has all the details here.
❄️ FRIGID FORECAST
Alright everyone, all together now in your best Ned Stark voice: winter is coming. The Old Farmers' Almanac has unveiled its projections of when each province should expect its first snowfall — starting with Ontario in the first week of November.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
High-flying NBA dunker Ja Morant is 23. Happy 25th birthday to Kylie Jenner, the most fully realized product of Kris Jenner's celebrity factory. The Hunger Games chronicler Suzanne Collins is 60; it'd be nice if her books didn't feel quite as prescient as they often do. Antonio Banderas can celebrate his 62nd trip around the sun atop a giant mountain of Puss in Boots cash.
