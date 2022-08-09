8 Things You Need To Know For August 9
Including why the feds might owe you a big, fat cheque.
In Case You Missed It
1. How Pearson Airport Is Trying Wake Up From Its Nightmare
Yes, Toronto's Pearson International Airport is against the ropes. Wave after wave of smartphone-clad passengers has turned every ungodly security line, overrun baggage claim area and hastily switched gate into a new mini P.R. crisis. However, as Mira Nabulsi writes, there are seven ways that Canada's biggest travel hub is trying to improve.
- By The Numbers: Per recent traffic, 82% of passengers are now clearing security in 15 minutes or less. The average wait time for the first piece of luggage to appear at baggage claim has also improved to 24 minutes.
- What Else? The Greater Toronto Airports Authority hopes that the hiring of additional staff and rolling out new digital tools will lead to a smoother traveller experience (and, hopefully, less confusion after your gate changes without any notice).
2. The Canada Revenue Agency Has $1.4B In Uncashed Cheques
If you've been neglecting those persistent reminders that you've received new messages on your My Account page with Canada Revenue Agency, it might be time to finally buckle down and figure out how to access that damn inbox. The CRA disclosed on Monday that it's currently sitting on approximately 8.9 million uncashed cheques value at an eye-popping $1.4 billion, Janice Rodrigues reports.
- Wait, What? You know how the CRA often cuts you a cheque after you've submitted your annual tax returns? If, for example, you change addresses without updating your mailing info, those cheques could simply become lost.
- Quick Math: Don't expect that the government's been holding out on delivering a fortune your way. The average value per uncashed cheque comes out to about $158. Still, better than nothing!
3. What This Discovery In Banff Says About Affordable Housing
When Alberta Health Services rolled up to 321 Squirrel St. in Banff, they were expecting as many as 16 inhabitants — the maximum occupancy for the building. What they found were 42 beds and/or mattresses, including at least one tenant who was staying in a windowless basement room. Up against the city boundaries, there are literal limits to how Banff can expand — but as experts tell Charlie Hart, the need for affordable housing has never been more pressing.
- My Take: "321 Squirrel St." sounds like the fake address you use to get a free, credit-card-branded scarf at a hockey game.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
It's the fake holiday you've been waiting for: Happy Rice Pudding Day. Shockingly, it doesn't seem like Narcity has ever published an article breaking down the best rice pudding in Canada. Personally, I like my rice pud' with some cinnamon and raisins.
🙏 IN MEMORIAM
British-Australian pop star Olivia Newton-John died yesterday at age 73. In addition to her string of hits in the 1970s, she's probably best known for playing the role of good girl Sandy opposite John Travolta's bad boy Danny in the 1978 hit musical Grease.
🎾 TENNIS
The National Bank Open will be playing some catchup after Denis Shapovalov's first-round match was suspended in the second set due to rain. Including that holdover, we'll have six singles matches featuring Canadians in action today, including former U.S. Open champ Bianca Andreescu sometime after 7 p.m. ET.
🤮 TOTAL RECALL
Check your fridges and pantries, everybody. Sarah Rohoman reports that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued five new recalls, including Irresistibles brand sesame dressing and dill pick flavoured vodka by Sask Prarie. Here's the full list.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Anna Kendrick turns 37 today. Schitt's Creekstar (and everyone's favourite ex-MTV Canada host) Dan Levy is 39. Aussie heartthrob Eric Bana andX-Files skeptic Gillian Anderson both turn 54. Coincidence? The truth is out there. Whitney Houston would have turned 59 today — and we will always love her. Molasses-voiced silver screen cowboy Sam Elliott is 78; yeehaw.
