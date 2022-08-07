Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

5 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Of Them Is Due To The Presence Of Glass

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency regularly keeps an updated list of food recalls in Canada and there have been several notifications issued recently.

In some of the recalls, the CFIA warns of undeclared allergens that can cause reactions in those with sensitivities.

For items with microbial contamination or that contain extraneous material, the agency advises to not "use, sell, serve or distribute" the affected products.

Stay safe, folks!

Paneer Fresh Cheese

On August 4, a notification was issued for Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese. The item is being recalled due to the presence of "microbial contamination" in the form of generic E. coli.

The affected product was sold in Alberta.

Lasagna products

On July 29, a notification was issued for certain Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet brand lasagna products because of the presence of undeclared egg.

The affected products, listed below, were sold in Ontario:

  • Meat Lasagna
  • Meatless Lasagna
  • Pesto Lasagna
  • Ricotta and Spinach Lasagna
  • Veggie Lasagna
For more information, you can visit the CFIA listing.

Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka

On July 28, a notification was issued for Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka due "extraneous material" in the form of pieces of glass.

The affected product was sold in Ontario.

Certain dark chocolate bars

Also on July 28, a food recall warning was issued for certain Groove Chocolate brand and Daniel Chocolates brand dark chocolate bars because of undeclared milk.

The products include:

  • Daniel Chocolates 66% Cocoa Dark Chocolate.
  • Groove Chocolate Dark Chocolate 66%.
  • Groove Chocolate Dark Chocolate 66% with Sea Salt.

For further information on affected products including UPCs and codes, you can check the CFIA listing.

The products were sold online as well as in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, and Ontario. They also may have been distributed nationally.

Sesame Asian Style Dressing

On August 25, a notification was issued for Irresistibles brand Sesame Asian Style Dressing due to microbial contamination in the form of spoilage.

The dressing was sold in Ontario and Quebec and further details such as codes and UPCs are available in the listing.


This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

