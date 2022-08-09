Winter In Canada Is Coming Soon & Here's When The First Snowfall Will Hit Each Province
Are you ready for snowstorms and freezing temperatures? ❄️
Get ready for winter in Canada! The season is coming soon and you should know when to expect the first snowfall in every province.
It's no secret that Canada's weather is often most known for snow and while the first day of winter this year is December 21, 2022, wintery weather starts way before that in this country.
The Farmers' Almanac recently put out Canada's winter forecast which called for a season "filled with plenty of snow" and "record-breaking cold temperatures."
Parts of Ontario and Quebec will see "a lot" of snow thanks to an active storm track but the Prairies will be "hit the hardest" this season with snow in January and February.
Now, the Old Farmer's Almanac has laid out exactly what can be expected during every month of the season including when each province will get its first blast of snow!
In B.C., it's expected that snow showers will start in the north in the first week of November with flakes moving inland and temperatures dropping towards the end of the month.
Over in the Prairies, wintery conditions should get started around November 20 with snow showers.
Then, for the last week of the month, there are set to be snowy periods and frigid temperatures in the region.
For Ontario, winter comes onto the scene in the first week of November as rain turns over to snow.
Then, every week of the month after that will have the province dealing with flurries, rain and snow mixes and snowy periods.
Snowy conditions are expected to arrive in Quebec during the second week of November with rain and snow showers popping up. Near the end of the month, a snowstorm is forecast to hit the province.
In Atlantic Canada, snow showers and chilly temperatures start in the middle of November. Then a snowstorm and cold are set to end the month.
So, you might want to start thinking ahead to the winter season to get ready for snowy and chilly conditions!