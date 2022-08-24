Parts Of Canada Are Getting Winter Weather In August With Snow & Single-Digit Temperatures
Skipping right over fall and going straight into winter!
Parts of the country are dealing with winter weather and it's like Mother Nature decided to skip right over fall and go right into winter!
The Weather Network said that most of the country is "basking in the sun" and still in summer but snow is in the forecast for some spots during the last two weeks of August.
In northern parts of Canada, a trough is bringing the potential for single-digit temperatures and wet snow to parts of Nunavut through Wednesday, August 24 and overnight into Thursday, August 25.
Temperatures are expected to drop down to below normal, by 2 C and 5 C.
Iqaluit, Kugaaruk, Igloolik and Repulse Bay are just a few of the areas that could be impacted by the early winter weather.
\u201cIf this was south of the 60th parallel, I'd say "viewer discretion is advised". Still August #flurries, even for the far north, is unlikely to be welcomed with open arms. A chilly #rain should you escape the #snow across #Nunavut in the coming days. @weathernetwork\u201d— Chris Murphy TWN (@Chris Murphy TWN) 1661347446
While the snow isn't likely to accumulate on the ground, there is the chance of even more snow coming down in Nunavut during the following week.
The Old Farmer's Almanac recently put out a long-range forecast revealing the first snowfall of the season for each province and some places will start getting flakes in the first week of November.
Also, it's expected that La Niña will continue this winter which will allow "more active weather" to develop in Canada.
That means wetter than normal conditions on the west coast, "persistent bouts of cold air" in the Prairies, "long periods of busy weather" in southern Ontario and more comfortable temperatures in Atlantic Canada are possible.
Canada's winter forecast, released by the Farmers' Almanac, said the country is in for intense storms, bitterly cold temperatures and "plenty of snow."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.