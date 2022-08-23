Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Weather Phenomenon Could Make Winter In Canada 'More Active' With 'Persistent Bouts' Of Cold

La Niña could have "far-reaching consequences for winter weather" in Canada. ❄️🥶

​People walking across the street in Toronto while it's snowing. Right: Snow covered trees and cabins in Banff.

Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash, Mateusz Majewski | Unsplash

This winter in Canada could be "more active" with "persistent bouts of cold air" for parts of the country thanks to a weather phenomenon.

It's predicted that La Niña will continue this winter, making it the third La Niña winter in a row for the first time since 2000, according to The Weather Network.

This weather pattern has "far-reaching consequences for winter weather" across the entire country and was also around in 2020 and 2021.

La Niña conditions happen when sea surface temperatures around the equator off South America are 0.5 C below normal or cooler for several months.

"These cooler-than-normal waters can have dramatic effects on weather patterns across the Northern Hemisphere, especially during the winter months," The Weather Network said.

It changes the jet stream which allows "more active weather" to develop across Northern America in "the heart of winter."

With a typical La Niña pattern, a ridge builds over the Pacific that brings wetter than normal conditions to the west coast and "persistent bouts of cold air" to the Prairies.

In eastern parts of the country, the jet stream during a La Niña winter puts the Great Lakes area under an active storm track.

That could allow for "long periods of busy weather" in southern Ontario during the winter.

For Atlantic Canada, more comfortable temperatures sometimes pop up in the region with La Niña!

Recently, Canada's winter forecast from the Farmers' Almanac called for "bitter cold," intense storms and a season that's "filled with plenty of snow."

There is also a long-range forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac that shows when the first snowfall will hit each province and it's expected to start coming down at the beginning of November for some places.

