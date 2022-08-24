Canada's Fall Forecast Calls For A 'Tale Of Two Coasts' With Arctic Air & Warm Temperatures
Get ready for a battle between cold air and warmer-than-average temperatures! 👀
Canada's fall forecast is calling for the season to be a "tale of two coasts" in this country with "colder, arctic air" in the west and "warmer" temperatures in the east!
It's almost that time of year again so AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast has been released to break down what will be happening throughout autumn across the country.
La Niña is expected to have an influence on the fall weather pattern this year which could mean above-normal rainfall and cloudier, cooler days in B.C.
It's forecast that "waves of colder, arctic air" will blow into western Canada during the fall season.
The coldest air in the country is anticipated to be in northern B.C., Yukon and the western parts of the Northwest Territories.
This could also lead to an earlier than usual start of the snowy season in the Coastal and the Rocky Mountains!
For the Prairies, autumn is forecast to be "fairly typical" with average precipitation and temperatures.
Then, in Ontario and Quebec, a drier and warmer fall is expected. However, drier grounds do mean "nights can quickly turn cold."
Atlantic Canada is also in for a warmer than average autumn this year.
Those stretches of warm weather could be "good conditions" for fall foliage from Ontario all the way to New Brunswick.
If you're already looking ahead and want to know what will happen in the winter, Canada's winter forecast from the Farmers' Almanac has already been released.
It's expected that there will be "plenty of snow" along with "record-breaking cold temperatures."
Ontario and Quebec will see "a lot" of snow during the season but the Prairies will be "hit the hardest" with snow. Good luck!