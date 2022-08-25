BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
Prepare for "above-normal rainfall and cloudier, cool days."
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly, and possibly even snowy.
The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year.
According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast the conditions of La Niña can change the atmospheric pattern, and how the weather phenomenon impacts the jet stream position is one of the "most significant factors" for the fall weather.
"The position of the jet stream determines the general track of stormy weather and, depending on the position, certain regions can be in for a much wetter or, conversely, a much drier season," it added.
For B.C., an "active, Pacific storm track" is expected to hit. The result is predicted to be a higher than normal rainfall as well as "cloudier, cool days."
AccuWeather did say that a "repeat of 2021's calamitous flooding is unlikely given that event was a 500-year flood, or a flood that has a 1 in 500 (0.2 percent) chance of occurring in a given year."
Still, they added that "heavy rain events" may still occur.
British Columbians should also prepare for winder than normal conditions, as well as "waves of colder, Artic air."
The forecast even said that northern B.C. might see the coolest air, compared to normal, in all of Canada this fall.
On top off all of that, they said that the "pattern this fall may also lead to an earlier-than-usual start to the snow season in the Coastal and Rocky Mountains."