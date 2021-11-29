More Devastating Floods Are Hitting BC & This Is Everything You Need To Know So Far
Mudslides, evacuations, flood warnings and closures.
B.C. is yet again facing extreme weather conditions, leading to multiple evacuation orders, flood advisories, highways closures and mudslides.
The current storms have come after historic weather hit B.C. two weeks ago, leading to multiple deaths and widespread destruction, as well as the province declaring a state of emergency.
As the recovery process was just beginning to start, a parade of storms came through, bringing more rain to already flooded areas.
Stormy weather has already come, impacting many areas. More is on the way though, and it's looking like it might be one of the strongest yet.
British Columbia will see a brief break before the next atmospheric river brings more rain to the province, beginning Tuesday: https://bit.ly/3I3NvxB\u00a0 @MiaWGordon #BCStorm #BCFloodpic.twitter.com/LhNcIqgNCV— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1638199801
People are asked to stay off the roads, only travelling when necessary, and to bring an emergency kit with them.
Here is everything you need to know about the storms hitting B.C. right now.
Evacuation orders
Although in many areas residents were only just let back into their homes, new evacuation orders were issued the weekend.
Abbotsford issued evacuations for multiple addresses on the Whatcom Road Area and an area of Sandringham Drive remains on evacuation alert.*
Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued evacuation orders for properties in the Beautiful Nicola Valley – South area.
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Fraser Valley Regional District also issued evacuation orders for multiple areas, including for properties along Fish Camp Road, Othello Road and Tunnels Road. You can check the full list of evacuation areas on the Fraser Valley website.
Fraser Valley is also in a local state of emergency.
Flood Advisories
Many areas in B.C. are under flood watch or flood warning.
The government of B.C. has a map where you can track the warnings.
The areas in red have either already seen flooding or are expected to see it soon. The areas in orange on the map are ones where flooding may occur, and river levels are rising.
Government of British Columbia
Closures
Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack is closed, as of Sunday, November 28 at 5 p.m.
Many other parts of highways are closed due to flooding or damage, and you can stay up to date on the Drive BC website.
REMINDER - Closures remain in effect due to #BCStorm impacts for these #BCHwys:\n\n #BCHwy3, #HopeBC to #PrincetonBC\n\n #BCHwy1, #Abbotsford to #Chilliwack\n\n #BCHwy1, #Popkum to #HopeBC\n\n #BCHwy99, #LillooetBC to #PembertonBC\n\nhttps://www.drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/majorevents.html\u00a0\u2026— DriveBC (@DriveBC) 1638198401
The University of The Fraser Valley cancelled all in-person classes this week due to flooding, and certain schools in Abbotsford are also doing virtual learning.
*This article has been updated.