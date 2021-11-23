Trending Tags

A BC City Is Letting People Come Home After The Floods But Only If They Follow Strict Rules

People were told to evacuate more than a week ago.

A BC City Is Letting People Come Home After The Floods But Only If They Follow Strict Rules
Amanda Rose | Facebook

People who were told to leave their homes and evacuate a city in B.C. will soon be allowed to return to their properties — with certain restrictions.

The City of Merritt issued an evacuation order on November 15 after downpours contributed to the Coldwater River breaching its banks.

The flood water prevented access to three bridges and it caused the city's wastewater treatment system to fail. Residents were also told not to drink the water.

One Merritt family who evacuated the city were then involved in a collision, which killed a six-year-old girl and left her mom and sister with serious injuries.

Now, the city has released a three-phase plan to getting its residents back in their homes.

Phase 1

This is being implemented at 12 p.m. noon on November 23 for properties north of the RCMP station in the Bench area.

Anyone moving back into their properties must boil all water "for at least 60 seconds" before it is consumed. They must also be "extremely conscious" of how much water they are using.

City of Merritt

Before moving back to the city, residents should have enough food and supplies to be "sufficient" for 72 hours. This is because the grocery stores are not due to open in Merritt until November 23 but there is no guarantee what products will be available.

All hydro, gas and internet facilities are working but the city is still developing a plan for students to return to school.

Phase 2

This applies to the area of the city between the RCMP station and Nicola Avenue.

The city says: "This area was not directly affected by the flooding, though prior to lifting the Evacuation Order, additional testing needs to be completed while the Kengard well fills the Grimmett reservoir. Once the reservoir supply is increased, phase 2 residents will be able to return to their homes."

It is expected that residents in these areas will be able to return to their homes on November 25 with similar restrictions to those in phase 1.

Phase 3

This applies to people living south of Nicola Avenue, also known as the flood inundation zone.

The city says there is "no specific timeframe" as to when the evacuation order will be lifted in these areas. The order will be lifted on a block-by-block basis.

An assessment of buildings in this area has been completed. It found 460 buildings were 'green', 232 were 'yellow' and 16 were 'red'.

