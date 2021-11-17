Track All The BC Flood Watches, Flood Warnings & Evacuation Orders On This Emergency Map
It's all going on in B.C. right now.
Multiple evacuation orders, flood watches and flood warnings are currently in place across B.C. as the province continues to experience widespread flooding.
The cities of Merritt, Abbotsford and Chilliwack have all issued evacuated orders for some — or all — of their residents.
EmergencyInfoBC is maintaining an emergency map of all these evacuation orders, as well as all the current flood watches and flood warnings that are in place across much of Lower Mainland and Interior B.C.
In addition to the flooding, a "fairly major fire event" struck roughly 100 RVs at a dealership in Abbotsford on Wednesday morning.
Abbotsford's Police Chief Mike Serr also issued a warning to people not to kayak in the "toxic" floodwaters after four people were rescued on Tuesday.
Parts of B.C. continue to be cut off from the rest of Canada, including all major routes to Vancouver.