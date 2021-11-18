BC Premier Says People 'Don't Need 48 Eggs' After Reports Of Panic Buying Groceries & Gas
"What you need, your neighbours need as well."
Empty shelves in grocery stores and huge lineups for gas are just some of the additional problems facing B.C. right now after its flooding disaster.
On Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that the province would be entering a state of emergency with immediate effect.
Horgan said, "Please, do not hoard items. What you need, your neighbours need as well. Do the right thing. Listen to what your mom told you when you were little, 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.'
"Respect the fact that you do not need 48 eggs, a dozen will do and leave the rest for somebody else."
Pictures have since started circulating on social media of huge lineups at grocery stores and gas stations as people are reportedly panic buying.
In Burnaby, local news outlet BurnabyNow reported huge lineups at Costco, while one shopper told a reporter they had an additional freezer to store all the items they'd stocked up on.
According to CTV, gas stations in the Greater Victoria area are running dry due to the closure of Highway 1 at Malahat.
But David Earl, president of the B.C. Trucking Association urged people not to panic, telling CTV: "Everything you get, particularly your day-to-day consumables, you're still going to get them [...]. There will be follow-on delays. But the good news it's still moving."
