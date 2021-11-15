Trending Tags

The Flooding In BC Has Reached Terrifying Levels & These Areas Are The Hardest Hit (VIDEO)

"There isn't usually a waterfall here."

@triden | Twitter, Amanda Rose | Facebook

B.C. is experiencing multiple mudslides, evacuation orders and road closures as heavy rain causes chaos across the province.

Multiple areas have been evacuated, and some people have been caught in the action, which looks terrifying.

There is everything from trapped cars, to waterfalls where they're not supposed to be.

Merritt appears to be experiencing flooding across much of the city.

And some people are having a hard time getting home.

Some people's homes are scary close to getting flooded.

In certain places, it's like driving right through a river. Make sure to drive with caution and prepare for changing conditions.

Even in areas that aren't being evacuated, you can see some intense flooding.

Going on the roads is risky business, to say the least. Travel is not recommended.

Rivers are gushing water at high speeds.

Even stairs have been turned into waterfalls.

Stay safe, everyone.

Multiple Mudslides Are Causing Chaos In BC & Here's Where To Avoid

Several evacuation orders are also in place. 🚨

TranBC | Twitter

Multiple mudslides have led to road closures throughout B.C. on Monday.

With B.C.'s weather continuing to get more intense, the flooding in some areas has contributed to these dangerous mudslides.

Residents Of This BC City Have Just Been Ordered To Stop Using The Water Immediately

Things are getting chaotic!

Nalidsa Sukprasert | Dreamstime

A city in B.C. has just urged its residents to immediately stop using water for non-essential reasons.

Due to ongoing flooding issues, the City of Merritt said its water processing facility is "facing extreme challenges."

A Huge Mudslide Has Closed One Of BC's Major Highways & It Looks Scary AF (VIDEO)

Jeez! 😱

@ministryoftranbc | Instagram

A section of a major highway in B.C. has been forced to close after torrential rain across the province caused a mudslide to cascade across the road.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation said heavy rainfall has closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

The Weather In BC Just Got So Bad Some People Are Being Told To 'Evacuate Immediately'

The extreme weather on the west coast continues.

chamey | Dreamstime, goldenhind | Dreamstime

Multiple flood warnings are in place across B.C. with some residents being told to evacuate their homes immediately.

Flood warnings are currently in place for the Cowichan River and Koksilah River. A flood watch is in place for South Vancouver Island and Englishman River.

