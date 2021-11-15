The Flooding In BC Has Reached Terrifying Levels & These Areas Are The Hardest Hit (VIDEO)
"There isn't usually a waterfall here."
B.C. is experiencing multiple mudslides, evacuation orders and road closures as heavy rain causes chaos across the province.
Multiple areas have been evacuated, and some people have been caught in the action, which looks terrifying.
There is everything from trapped cars, to waterfalls where they're not supposed to be.
There isn\u2019t usually a waterfall here. #Abbotsford #abbotsfordflood #AtmosphericRiverpic.twitter.com/98KnpOYLTA— Elizabeth Birak (@Elizabeth Birak) 1636953046
Merritt appears to be experiencing flooding across much of the city.
And some people are having a hard time getting home.
My kids hockey team is trying to get home from Calgary.\nThe flooding in Princeton, BC. \nCredit: Michael McRea - fellow hockey dad #StormBC #BCFlood #BCStorm #PrincetonBC #floodingpic.twitter.com/psoGwXazSO— Matthew Campbell (@Matthew Campbell) 1636996956
Some people's homes are scary close to getting flooded.
Video from the doorbell cam - we have one more step before the house is in trouble \n#MerrittBC #BCFlood #BCStormpic.twitter.com/GCWTbW1vJK— Jared Thomas (@Jared Thomas) 1636991067
In certain places, it's like driving right through a river. Make sure to drive with caution and prepare for changing conditions.
Even in areas that aren't being evacuated, you can see some intense flooding.
The #AtmosphericRiver causing a bit of trouble on Eastbound 16th Ave @ Courtney St. in #Vancouver this morning\u2026 #BCStormpic.twitter.com/0Vkyw6bxnt— Stuart Chase (@Stuart Chase) 1636991702
Going on the roads is risky business, to say the least. Travel is not recommended.
Livingstone ave near Mt Lehman exit. @50ShadesofVan @weathernetwork #bcstormpic.twitter.com/KLTYM6eDvm— Anthony Gwillim (@Anthony Gwillim) 1636991734
Rivers are gushing water at high speeds.
\u2018The sound of the giant boulders rolling along the creek are insane.\u2019 This video sent to me from a friend living along Silver-Hope creek in #HopeBC. Her road is closed, culverts upstream are over flowing. Steer clear of fast-moving water! #BCStorm #BCFlood #AtmosphericRiverpic.twitter.com/0YL11ww3co— Andrea Macpherson (@Andrea Macpherson) 1636936464
Even stairs have been turned into waterfalls.
Just a short distance away, these stairs to #WillowsBeach are now a waterfall. #BCStormpic.twitter.com/lqnNtNU1Do— Mary Griffin (@Mary Griffin) 1636992799
Stay safe, everyone.