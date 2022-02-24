Vancouver Is Included In A Depressing List Of The World's First Cities To Be Underwater
Could Vancouver be the new Atlantis? 🌊
Vancouver has been included on a miserable new list of world cities which could be underwater first if sea levels rise just 1.5 metres.
Out of a list of 36 of the first cities in the world to end up underwater, Vancouver was ranked 19th, according to a recent post by The Swift Test.
Vancouver could be unrecognizable if sea levels rise and the projections suggest that a 1.5-metre rise is a "realistic estimate" that will most likely occur "within the next 80 years."
A graphic showing which areas of Vancouver would be underwater if sea levels rise 1.5 metres.The Swift Test
Some of Vancouver's famous landmarks could end up underwater including Granville Island, Museum of Vancouver and Steveston Harbour.
Even Vancouver International Airport could end up being submerged in the computer-generated projections.
So, it might be time to switch from planes to boats as a mode of transportation — or perhaps even a float plane from mainland B.C. to Vancouver Island.
Vancouver's population of just over 2.6 million people would be greatly affected, not to mention the 226 million people worldwide who would be impacted by the flooding if sea levels continue to rise, according to the study.
In October, Narcity reported a map which showed the areas of Vancouver most likely to suffer if sea levels rise.
A graphic showing which areas of Vancouver would be underwater if sea levels rise 1.5 metres.Climate Central
The research was carried out by Climate Central and shows a map of the high-risk areas. The red on the map highlights the tideline if temperatures rise 3 C due to global warming, and the blue highlights it after 1.5 C.
Even with a drastic reduction in carbon pollution, flooding is still expected, according to the research.