This City In BC Is Unrecognizable As Widespread Flooding Turns Highway 1 Into A River
There is actually a major highway under all that water.
New pictures emerging from Abbotsford show how some areas of B.C. have been totally transformed by the recent flooding.
In its latest update, the Ministry of Transportation in B.C. posted a photo of Highway 1 through Abbotsford.
The highway, which is one of the province's busiest routes, is completely submerged.
To put that volume of water into perspective, here is a picture of the same area on Google Maps.
In a statement on their latest post, the Ministry of Transportation in B.C said: "Please avoid all travel to Abbotsford and the surrounding areas. [...] Emergency crews are dealing with extensive flooding and any additional traffic volume will hamper their efforts. Highways are closed until further notice."
Extreme weather conditions have plagued B.C. over the last 48 hours, as heavy rainfall led to multiple mudslides across the province.
One mudslide on Highway 7 near Agassiz trapped between 80 and 100 vehicles overnight into Monday. Search and rescue teams, along with air support, worked through Monday to rescue those affected.
The city of Merritt was also hit hard by the extreme weather. The Coquihalla Highway, one of the major roads connecting the city, was closed following a mudslide and then the Coldwater River breached its banks, leading to an evacuation order.
All residents were told to seek safety with family and friends outside of the city or travel to either Kelowna or Kamloops.
Also, strong winds caused chaos in Vancouver, leading to power outages for thousands of BC Hydro customers and sending a unmoored barge crashing into Vancouver's seawall.