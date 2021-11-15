An Entire City In BC Has Just Been Ordered To 'Evacuate Immediately'
The impact of the flooding in B.C. is continuing to cause chaos, and now the entire city of Merritt is being evacuated.
On Monday morning, the city of Merritt issued a citywide evacuation order, which said that "residents with friends or family outside of the community should make plans to stay with them and evacuate to that location."
Everyone in the city has been ordered to evacuate immediately. The order also said that the rainfall has now flooded two bridges and prevented access to a third.
The floods have also caused the city wastewater treatment system to fail, posing a health risk if people were to stay.
The city said that for those who do not have anywhere to go, they should leave Merritt and head to Kamloops or Kelowna.
If you do not have support at one of these locations, the city asked that "residents of odd-numbered houses please proceed to Kamloops, residents of even-numbered houses proceed to Kelowna."
People who have evacuated can register online or contact 1-800-585-9559.