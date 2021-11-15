Multiple Mudslides Are Causing Chaos In BC & Here's Where To Avoid
Several evacuation orders are also in place. 🚨
Multiple mudslides have led to road closures throughout B.C. on Monday.
With B.C.'s weather continuing to get more intense, the flooding in some areas has contributed to these dangerous mudslides.
There have also been reports of drivers getting trapped on highways amid the mudslides and flooding.
Drivers were trapped and residents were forced to evacuate as an atmospheric river triggered flooding and mudslides in southern British Columbia overnight and into this morning:https://weather.com/news/weather/video/british-columbia-mudslides-trap-drivers-flooding-forces-evacuations\u00a0\u2026— Sean Breslin (@Sean Breslin) 1636985212
The photos and videos alone are scary to see.
Holy crap! Did I mention how bad it is getting in the Valley? Hwy 1 at Bridal Falls where it is currently closed EB for a Mudslide... #bcstorm #shareyourweather @50ShadesofVanpic.twitter.com/7kCE4f4RfN— Brad Atchison (@Brad Atchison) 1636928679
According to DriveBC, the following highways are closed due to mudslides:
- Highway 1 in both directions between Bridal Falls and Spences Bridge.
- Highway 3 in both directions at Sunshine Valley.
- Highway 5 in both directions between Exit 202 and Exit 217.
- Highway 7 in both directions between Johnson Slough Rest Area and Ruby Creek Road.
- Highway 11 from Mission to Abbotsford.
- Highway 93 from Radium Hot Springs to Banff.
REMINDER - CLOSED :\n#BCHwy1 - #AgassizBC to #SpencesBridgeBC. \n\n#BCHwy3 at #SunshineValleyBC & East of #PrincetonBC\n\n#BCHwy5 - #HopeBC to #MerrittBC\n\n#BCHwy7 - #MapleRidgeBC to #HopeBC\n\n#BCHwy11 - #MissionBC to #AbbotsfordBC \n\n#BCHwy93 - #RadiumHotSprings to #Banff\n\n#BCStorm— DriveBC (@DriveBC) 1636988451
Road closures are making travel next to impossible for some.
Hi Maureen, there is currently no practical route into Vancouver. The only route possible is via #BCHwy1 to #SpencesBridge then #BCHwy12 and #BCHwy99 which would take about 7 hours.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) 1636953079
Not only are roads closed, but some areas are also under evacuation orders right now.
All of Collettville is being evaluated due to flooding, and residents in Merritt are being told to stop using the water immediately.
Notice to Residents: The entirety of Collettville is being evacuated due to the rising flood waters. For more information, please visit http://www.merritt.ca/evacuationordercollettville\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/QjKhz1C1t9— City of Merritt (@City of Merritt) 1636988894
Certain areas in Princeton, Fraser Valley, Okanagan-Similkameen and Abbotsford have also been asked to evacuate.
Current evacuation orders & alerts Monday am. For more specifics, check with each municipality and regional district. #BCStorm #BCFloodpic.twitter.com/zNZMccHazZ— Tyler Hamilton (@Tyler Hamilton) 1636990358
According to EmergencyInfoBC, flood warnings are also in effect in certain areas including in the Coquihalla, Similkameen, Tulameen, Coldwater, Englishman, Cowichan and Koksilah rivers.