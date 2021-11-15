Trending Tags

Multiple Mudslides Are Causing Chaos In BC & Here's Where To Avoid

Several evacuation orders are also in place. 🚨

Multiple Mudslides Are Causing Chaos In BC & Here's Where To Avoid
TranBC | Twitter

Multiple mudslides have led to road closures throughout B.C. on Monday.

With B.C.'s weather continuing to get more intense, the flooding in some areas has contributed to these dangerous mudslides.

There have also been reports of drivers getting trapped on highways amid the mudslides and flooding.

The photos and videos alone are scary to see.

According to DriveBC, the following highways are closed due to mudslides:

  • Highway 1 in both directions between Bridal Falls and Spences Bridge.
  • Highway 3 in both directions at Sunshine Valley.
  • Highway 5 in both directions between Exit 202 and Exit 217.
  • Highway 7 in both directions between Johnson Slough Rest Area and Ruby Creek Road.
  • Highway 11 from Mission to Abbotsford.
  • Highway 93 from Radium Hot Springs to Banff.

Road closures are making travel next to impossible for some.

Not only are roads closed, but some areas are also under evacuation orders right now.

All of Collettville is being evaluated due to flooding, and residents in Merritt are being told to stop using the water immediately.

Certain areas in Princeton, Fraser Valley, Okanagan-Similkameen and Abbotsford have also been asked to evacuate.

According to EmergencyInfoBC, flood warnings are also in effect in certain areas including in the Coquihalla, Similkameen, Tulameen, Coldwater, Englishman, Cowichan and Koksilah rivers.

