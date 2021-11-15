The Weather In BC Just Got So Bad Some People Are Being Told To 'Evacuate Immediately'
The extreme weather on the west coast continues.
Multiple flood warnings are in place across B.C. with some residents being told to evacuate their homes immediately.
Flood warnings are currently in place for the Cowichan River and Koksilah River. A flood watch is in place for South Vancouver Island and Englishman River.
Residents living in an area of Merritt, B.C. have been told to "evacuate immediately."
The urgent messages posted to the City of Merritt Twitter page on Monday morning affect people living close to The Coldwater River, which has breached its banks. Anyone living in the flood plain has been told to evacuate.
NOTICE TO RESIDENTS: If you are in the outlined area, South of Coldwater Avenue and East of Voght Street, please evacuate immediately.pic.twitter.com/wPxV6RcQLG— City of Merritt (@City of Merritt) 1636980395
The flooding has been caused by torrential rain which hit parts of B.C. at the weekend.
According to the province's river forecast centre, 120-170 mm of rain has fallen across Southern Vancouver Island, while 60-175 mm has fallen across Western, Central and Eastern Vancouver Island.
The downpours also contributed to multiple mudslides which closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.
