BC Weather Is About To Get Hit By A 'Pineapple Express' & It's Going To Bring So Much Rain
TBH, we thought it was just the name of a movie. 🍍🌧️
Get your umbrellas ready, because the weather forecast for B.C. is predicting so much rain as we head into the last half of November.
According to The Weather Network, a potent "pineapple express" is making its way through the province on Sunday, November 14, and it's predicted to "unload substantial rainfall amounts."
A potent #PineappleExpress is charging through B.C. Sunday, expected to unload substantial rainfall amounts to the South Coast after bringing heavy snowfall to the mountain passes. Flooding will be a serious concern. #BCstorm #BCwx— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1636908317
"Rainfall warnings are in effect, with 100 mm forecast for Metro Vancouver through Monday afternoon, while more than 200 mm is anticipated for higher-elevation areas of the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island," says TWN.
Environment Canada warns that the heavy rain can cause water pooling on roads, as well as flash floods and washouts, so you'll definitely want to be careful if you have to be outside.
To make matters worse, it's going to be windy and blustery around the mountain passes on Sunday with gusts of 40-60 km/h expected, but it should die down by the evening.
The winds will start up again on Monday morning reaching speeds of up to 50-70 km/h in the Strait of Georgia, southern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Interior.
But the rest of the week isn't a total wash. There will be "a bit of a break" from the wet stuff by Wednesday, albeit with colder than average temperatures.
It's predicted to be drier and milder toward the end of the week, so fingers crossed that trickles into next weekend!
