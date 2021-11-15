A Huge Mudslide Has Closed One Of BC's Major Highways & It Looks Scary AF (VIDEO)
Jeez! 😱
A section of a major highway in B.C. has been forced to close after torrential rain across the province caused a mudslide to cascade across the road.
B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation said heavy rainfall has closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.
The road was closed overnight into Monday morning and patrol officers are turning traffic around at the Coldwater interchange (Exit 256).
A spokesperson posted on their Instagram page: "Geotech will need to see the site tomorrow (weather pending) to assess safety, and once they've deemed it safe, crews will work to address the impacts."
Some residents in the city of Merritt, close to this mudslide, have been told to "evacuate immediately" as the Coldwater River has breached its banks.
There are multiple flood warnings in place for the Cowichan River and Koksilah River. A flood watch is in place for South Vancouver Island and Englishman River.
