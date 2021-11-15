BC Is 'Not Totally In The Clear' As Flooding Continues & Winds Get Strong
Prepare for possible power outages.
B.C. has been hit hard with excessive rainfall and flooding throughout the day, and people are seeing the effects everywhere.
The B.C. government held a press conference to address the dangerous flooding, mudslides and evacuations and what to expect the rest of the day.
The weather sweeping someone\u2019s dreams. Devastating . #home #bcstorm #weather #BCFlood #BCHwy7 #BCHwy1 #FraserValley #bcpoli #cdnpolipic.twitter.com/TD7QjGgDEu— Balpreet Singh Lovy Jhajj (@Balpreet Singh Lovy Jhajj) 1636999115
Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, said in the conference that the province is "not totally in the clear" yet.
He warned to expect the rain to continue through Monday, and then predicted a "sharp cold front" with up to 90 km/h wind gusts.
Wind warnings issued today by @ECCCWeatherBC for multiple areas of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley (east including Hope) and the Fraser Canyon including Lytton. See link below for region-specific info: https://ecalertme.weather.gc.ca/warning-latest_en.php?ualert_id=10354&alert_code=WDW\u00a0\u2026\n\n#BCStorm— Emergency Info BC (@Emergency Info BC) 1636995105
Castellan said that it will be "definitely a very windy day," with warnings on the south coast and into the Interior.
He added that there is the potential for power outages associated with the stormy weather.
