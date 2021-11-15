Trending Tags

BC Is 'Not Totally In The Clear' As Flooding Continues & Winds Get Strong

Prepare for possible power outages.

B.C. has been hit hard with excessive rainfall and flooding throughout the day, and people are seeing the effects everywhere.

The B.C. government held a press conference to address the dangerous flooding, mudslides and evacuations and what to expect the rest of the day.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, said in the conference that the province is "not totally in the clear" yet.

He warned to expect the rain to continue through Monday, and then predicted a "sharp cold front" with up to 90 km/h wind gusts.

Castellan said that it will be "definitely a very windy day," with warnings on the south coast and into the Interior.

He added that there is the potential for power outages associated with the stormy weather.

