Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

BC's November Weather Forecast Is Calling For An 'Abundance' Of Snow For These Areas

Great news if you love the snow! ⛷️

BC's November Weather Forecast Is Calling For An 'Abundance' Of Snow For These Areas
oleg19761977 | Dreamstime, mortenbyskov | Dreamstime

The November weather forecast just dropped for B.C. and it's calling for lots of snow and, of course, some heavy rain.

The Weather Network report said that B.C. has seen colder than normal temperatures this fall, but it's turning around.

"November is in the process of becoming the opposite of what we have seen for the past two months," it said.

This means that for a little while, B.C. is getting drier weather and warmer temperatures, but it won't last for long.

According to the report, in mid-November "a stormy pattern will quickly return to B.C. with heavy rain and an abundance of alpine snow for many ski areas."

It's great news for anyone looking to hit the slopes a bit early this year.

In late November, the report said that a "milder and drier pattern is expected for B.C.," and for Western Canada "this means that the arrival of consistent cold weather will be delayed."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Northern Lights Could Be Seen As Far South As Vancouver This Weekend

Get your cameras ready!

kongxinzhu | Dreamstime

A huge geomagnetic storm could bring the Northern Lights as far south as Metro Vancouver this weekend.

The latest aurora borealis forecast expects the peak of the display to be visible across most of B.C. and Alberta overnight between October 30 and 31.

Keep Reading Show less

Daylight Saving Time Will Be Made Permanent In BC But Just Not This Year

There are ongoing plans to switch to a "pacific standard time."

olegdudko | Dreamstime, kingmaphotos | Dreamstime

Changing the clocks back in fall was promised to be a thing of the past in B.C. as the province plans to move to a permanent standard time.

In 2019, B.C. passed legislation outlining its plans to switch from daylight saving time to a "pacific standard time," alongside with Washington state, Oregon and California.

Keep Reading Show less

The Northern Lights Are Putting On An Epic Storm This Weekend In BC & Alberta

Eyes to the skies!

pilens | Dreamstime, pictureguy66 | Dreamstime

The Northern Lights are expected to put on an amazing Halloween display — but only parts of B.C. and Alberta are predicted to see it.

The latest aurora borealis forecast is predicting a strong geomagnetic storm pre-dawn Saturday, October 30 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to The Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Halloween Weather Forecast Is In & You'll Want To Avoid Trick-Or-Treating On This Day

One of the days is a washout!

anoushkatoronto | Dreamstime, rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

Halloween has finally arrived and for many families across B.C., that means keeping one eye on the weather forecast for the annual trick-or-treating.

October's weather has been pretty miserable with numerous rainfall warnings across Metro Vancouver and wet snow for higher terrain.

Keep Reading Show less