BC's November Weather Forecast Is Calling For An 'Abundance' Of Snow For These Areas
Great news if you love the snow! ⛷️
The November weather forecast just dropped for B.C. and it's calling for lots of snow and, of course, some heavy rain.
The Weather Network report said that B.C. has seen colder than normal temperatures this fall, but it's turning around.
"November is in the process of becoming the opposite of what we have seen for the past two months," it said.
Fall has featured a rather consistent weather pattern across Canada so far -- but November is about to flip the script on your forecast.— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1635772656.0
This means that for a little while, B.C. is getting drier weather and warmer temperatures, but it won't last for long.
According to the report, in mid-November "a stormy pattern will quickly return to B.C. with heavy rain and an abundance of alpine snow for many ski areas."
It's great news for anyone looking to hit the slopes a bit early this year.
In late November, the report said that a "milder and drier pattern is expected for B.C.," and for Western Canada "this means that the arrival of consistent cold weather will be delayed."