Multiple Wind Warnings In Effect In BC After Vancouver's 'Ultra-Rare' Tornado On Saturday

It's going to get wild again.

lawcain | Dreamstime, InvLil | Twitter

Environment Canada has issued multiple wind warnings across much of coastal B.C. as another storm looks set to batter Western Canada.

The warnings come just two days after what The Weather Network described as an "ultra-rare" tornado was spotted from Vancouver on Saturday, November 6.

The same storm system uprooted trees at the University of British Columbia and caused power outages.

The current warnings are in effect until Tuesday morning and gusts are predicted to peak at 110 km/h for parts of Haida Gwaii and North Vancouver Island.

The Greater Victoria, the Strait of Georgia and Sunshine Coast areas are expected to receive winds between 70 km/h to 90 km/h.

The warnings said: "Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and inland areas of Vancouver Island are under a special weather statement with winds expected to be between 40 km/h and 70 km/h.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

