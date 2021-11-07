Trending Tags

A Tornado Just Landed In Vancouver & People Were Told To 'Seek Shelter Immediately'

Not what you expect in Vancouver!

A Tornado Just Landed In Vancouver & The Videos Are Wild
InvLil | Twitter

A huge tornado landed in Vancouver over the weekend, uprooting trees and causing power outages.

Environment Canada issued a rare tornado watch for Metro Vancouver and the Howe Sound region Saturday evening.

Their statement referred to the tornado as a "waterspout" moving north toward West Vancouver and the mouth of Howe Sound, including Bowen Island.

In a tweet from The Weather Network, people were told to seek shelter immediately.

The Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton explained that the tornado was a tornadic waterspout, caused by a supercell thunderstorm over water.

BC Hydro are busy reconnecting people who are experiencing power outages after the storm.

But the storm left its mark on the city, uprooting trees and causing disruption to local traffic.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries or deaths caused by the storm.

