A Tornado Just Landed In Vancouver & People Were Told To 'Seek Shelter Immediately'
Not what you expect in Vancouver!
A huge tornado landed in Vancouver over the weekend, uprooting trees and causing power outages.
Environment Canada issued a rare tornado watch for Metro Vancouver and the Howe Sound region Saturday evening.
Their statement referred to the tornado as a "waterspout" moving north toward West Vancouver and the mouth of Howe Sound, including Bowen Island.
In a tweet from The Weather Network, people were told to seek shelter immediately.
God damn this huge tornado\nOn YVR airport\u2026\n\n#Vancouver #tornado #metrovancouverpic.twitter.com/a6qtyVrgZe— \ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5lil.INV\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5lil.INV\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1636243897
The Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton explained that the tornado was a tornadic waterspout, caused by a supercell thunderstorm over water.
FYI: the type of tornado that formed west of @yvrairport at around 5 PM #BCStormpic.twitter.com/njidOvb8Gt— Tyler Hamilton (@Tyler Hamilton) 1636247201
BC Hydro are busy reconnecting people who are experiencing power outages after the storm.
A crew is on the way to an outage caused by a motor vehicle accident impacting 764 customers in #Vancouver. They\u2019re expected to arrive by 6:20 p.m. and will post status updates as available here: http://ow.ly/c8Jh30rZICk\u00a0pic.twitter.com/kgRwrFljy3— BC Hydro (@BC Hydro) 1636245961
But the storm left its mark on the city, uprooting trees and causing disruption to local traffic.
Someone lending a hand with storm damage at UBC. Thanks @Reddit user u/pipipatpat. #BCStormpic.twitter.com/AHn1Mmrw7d— Tyler Hamilton (@Tyler Hamilton) 1636249952
It is not yet known if there were any injuries or deaths caused by the storm.