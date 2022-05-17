Landspout Tornado Outside Of Ottawa Is The First This Year & Someone Caught It On Video
You can see the air funnel form over an open field.🌪
Many people who saw the rotating air funnel didn't believe their eyes, initially. But Canada's first tornado of 2022 has been officially recorded on May 15, and it happened a 40-minute drive from Ottawa in Casselman, Ontario.
Residents belonging to a community Facebook group started posting photos and videos of the tornado, some saying they spotted funnel formations near their homes. Including one user, Lee Loyer, who caught a 24-second clip.
The project said photos and videos were taken over open fields and from residential neighbourhoods during the blustery weather event.
Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project announced that the tornado struck at around 4 in the afternoon and classified it as a landspout tornado.
Over the weekend, there were several active weather warnings given around the Ottawa region.On Sunday, the Weather Network issued a severe weather warning for the Ottawa area, indicating that wind gusts might reach up to 90 km/hr. The network warned residents that the strong winds could hurl objects, overturn vehicles, and damage property as well as trees.
At 9:30 p.m., the Weather Network said that the severe weather warning had ended for the region.
By Sunday evening, no one had reported any injuries or damage caused by the tornado, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project.
The first tornado confirmation of the 2022 season is a landspout tornado near Casselman, ON, ESE of Ottawa yesterday afternoon (May 15).\n\nGiven no reports of damage, the preliminary rating is EF0-Default.\n\nDetails can be found on the NTP blog:\nhttps://uwo.ca/ntp/blog/2022/first_confirmed_tornado_of_2022.html\u00a0\u2026\n\n#ONstormpic.twitter.com/xJpoFc6tNx— Northern Tornadoes Project \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Northern Tornadoes Project \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1652735576
The Network also classified the tornado as an EF0-default, meaning that it was considered weak with minimal damage.
Authorities are still investigating the event, which will include the use of satellite imaging. They are also looking into another possible landspout tornado in Kinburn, Ontario.
Canada ranks second for tornados, next to the U.S. According to the Weather Network, Canada sees roughly 60 tornados each and every year. And those averages are on the rise.
In 2021, Ontario saw the highest number of tornados in Canada with 60 of 100 incidents occurring in the province. While in 2020 Ontario saw 66 of the country's 103 tornados.