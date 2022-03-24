Wild Video Shows A Tornado Tossing A Teenager's Truck Around & He Just Drove Away Afterward
He didn't want to miss a job interview!
An incredible video out of Texas shows a teenager's close call with death on Monday, when a tornado tossed his truck around like a toy and then dropped it on its tires, allowing the teen to speed away to safety.
Storm chaser Brian Emfinger's wild video of the moment has already been watched more than 6 million times on Twitter, and we still can't quite wrap our minds around it.
"I CANNOT believe they drove away like that," wrote Emfinger, who watched the whole thing from a semi-safe distance.
The driver, 16-year-old Riley Leon, was on his way to a job interview when the tornado swept over his truck in Elgin, Texas, according to local broadcaster KHOU.
The viral video shows the tornado flipping Leon's truck on its side, spinning it around several times and then flipping it back on its four wheels, which allowed Leon to drive away and escape the twister.
Omg\u2026 just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado\u2026. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornadopic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv— Brian Emfinger (@Brian Emfinger) 1647918561
It wasn't until Leon got home that his brother showed him video of the moment, which had already spread widely on social media.
"He showed it to me and I was like, 'That's actually me.' And [my brother] was like 'Are you for real?' And I was like, 'Yeah,'" Leon told KHOU.
Leon also told KHOU that he is "shaken up" by the incident, and upset by the damage to his dad's truck.
Many online users were impressed that Leon's vehicle was tough enough to survive the tornado at all.
"If Chevy has a brain, they gift the kid a brand new truck and donate to rebuilding efforts in town," said @_delenda_est in the video thread.
If Chevy has a brain they gift the kid a brand new truck and donate to rebuilding efforts in the town— - (@-) 1647928378
"If you’re the kid, you keep driving the one that saved your a--. It’s your lucky truck. You keep it until you die," commented @thejwm. "Wash and wipe it down by hand. That truck leads every damn parade in town."
"Cooperative tornado even set the car facing the right way on the road before leaving," said another user jokingly.
Although anyone would feel lucky to survive a tornado, Leon had a second dose of good luck that day. He showed up at Whataburger for his planned interview and ended up getting the job.
Because if a guy will drive through a tornado to make it to a job interview, you've got to hire him, right?