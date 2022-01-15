A Tsunami Advisory Has Just Been Issued for BC After A Volcano Erupted In Tonga
"Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami."
A tsunami advisory is in effect for parts of B.C. after a volcano erupted in Tonga.
The volcano, which is underwater in the Pacific Ocean, erupted on Saturday sending large waves crashing across the shores of the South Pacific islands and flooding Tonga's capital city Nuku'alofa.
Now, a tsunami advisory has been issued for the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.
"Wave activity" is expected in Langara at 8.30 a.m. PT and Tofino at 8.50 a.m. PT.
People in coastal areas that are at risk are advised to stay away from the shoreline.
If you are in a tsunami advisory area, you should:
- Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbours, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.
- Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.
Tsunamis arrive as a series of waves & the first may not be the biggest. Please avoid low-lying coastal areas, harbors & marinas where strong currents & unpredictable surges may occur. More info & impacted areas: http://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca\u00a0. #BCTsunamihttps://twitter.com/NWS_NTWC/status/1482395219647614980\u00a0\u2026— Emergency Info BC (@Emergency Info BC) 1642265959
According to CNN, the eruption has also prompted tsunami advisories for New Zealand's North Island and the west coast of the United States from California to Alaska.