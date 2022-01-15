Trending Tags

A Tsunami Advisory Has Just Been Issued for BC After A Volcano Erupted In Tonga

"Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami."

Western Canada Editor
David Carey | Dreamstime

A tsunami advisory is in effect for parts of B.C. after a volcano erupted in Tonga.

The volcano, which is underwater in the Pacific Ocean, erupted on Saturday sending large waves crashing across the shores of the South Pacific islands and flooding Tonga's capital city Nuku'alofa.

Now, a tsunami advisory has been issued for the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

"Wave activity" is expected in Langara at 8.30 a.m. PT and Tofino at 8.50 a.m. PT.

People in coastal areas that are at risk are advised to stay away from the shoreline.

EmergencyInfoBC

If you are in a tsunami advisory area, you should:

  • Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbours, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.
  • Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.
People who own boats have been told to move their vessels out to sea to a depth of at least 180 ft.

According to CNN, the eruption has also prompted tsunami advisories for New Zealand's North Island and the west coast of the United States from California to Alaska.

