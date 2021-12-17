An Earthquake Just Reportedly Struck 45 km Off Vancouver & People's Apartments Were Shaking
Hasn't B.C. been through enough recently?!
Did you wake up thinking your home was shaking this morning? If so, it wasn't your imagination playing tricks on you.
An earthquake struck 45 kilometres off Vancouver in the early hours of Friday morning, according to multiple eyewitnesses.
The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an independent organization that tracks real-time earthquake activity, recorded a 3.9 magnitude quake in the Strait of Georgia.
Later, the U.S. Geological Survey told reporters that it was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake that hit on Salt Spring Island.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 40 kilometres below sea level and people have been quick to post on social media that they felt it.
Felt #earthquake (#s\u00e9isme #TremblementDeTerre) M3.9 strikes 45 km SW of #Vancouver (#Canada) 4 min ago. Please report to: https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=1078264\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/eIjh3mXDPg— EMSC (@EMSC) 1639743512
A resident on nearby Galiano Island said that their apartment was shaking, while another Twitter user in Vancouver posted: "It felt like a jolt, the whole and the house shook. Did we have an earthquake in Vancouver, BC at 4:14 am today?"
Anakana Schofiel, who lives on Galiano Island, posted: "Ok was that an earthquake on Galiano? About 30 mins ago. Large bang and house shook. Felt like a tree hit the roof and a tank was ramming the house."
The quake happened at around 4.15 a.m. local time and people who were woken up by it are clearly confused.
Others claim to have felt it in Victoria, Richmond and Mayne Island.
One resident on Salt Spring Island who felt the quake seemed surprisingly excited by the event.
There have been no reported injuries or substantial damage at this stage.