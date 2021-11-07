Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

A Tornado Touched Down In Vancouver This Weekend & It Looked Seriously Chaotic (VIDEOS)

It was an "ultra-rare" event.

​A Tornado Touched Down In Vancouver This Weekend & It Looked Seriously Chaotic (VIDEOS)
dhp2408 | Twitter

A tornado swept through parts of Vancouver on Saturday, November 6, and the videos from the unexpected event are pretty shocking.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the tornado uprooted trees and caused power outages across the region, and at the time, people were advised to seek shelter immediately.

TWN said that an event like this is "ultra-rare" and that thankfully, there haven't been any injuries reported as of yet.

Xsong | YouTube

In the video below, you can really see the formation of the tornado off in the distance.

This person captured the scene of the apocalyptic-looking situation from inside their car:

"That is insane," one person exclaims in the video below before super-heavy rain starts to fall. "I've never seen anything like it," said another.

Kevin Adams | YouTube

And the aftermath of the storm was also pretty intense with fallen trees blocking roadways.

Unfortunately, more bad weather is on its way to B.C. starting on Sunday night, with more wind, snow, and rain coming this week.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

BC's Weather Forecast Is Calling For Even More Wind After Saturday's 'Rare' Tornado

It's not over yet!

Budi Loonen | Dreamstime, Capricornis | Dreamstime

Those living in B.C. might want to brace themselves because even more stormy weather is on the way following a tornado over the weekend.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), more wild weather including intense winds, rain and snowfall is on the way for the province after a "rare" tornado swept through the northern part of the Vancouver area on Saturday, November 6.

Keep Reading Show less

A Tornado Just Landed In Vancouver & People Were Told To 'Seek Shelter Immediately'

Not what you expect in Vancouver!

InvLil | Twitter

A huge tornado landed in Vancouver over the weekend, uprooting trees and causing power outages.

Environment Canada issued a rare tornado watch for Metro Vancouver and the Howe Sound region Saturday evening.

Keep Reading Show less

A Stunning Double Rainbow Was Spotted In Vancouver & There Were Some Awesome Pictures

Woah! 😮

@ericaleighgordon | Instagram, @cynnamons | Instagram

People in Vancouver witnessed a stunning double rainbow over the city on Thursday, November 4.

Following the miserable rainfall the region has been experiencing recently, the sun finally came out to help create the majestic natural event.

Keep Reading Show less

A 'Storm Parade' Is About To Dump Up To 100 cm Of Snow & 300 mm Of Rain Across BC

Things are getting messy!

oleg19761977 | Dreamstime, hpbfotos | Dreamstime

Multiple storms will sweep across B.C. over the next seven days bringing up to 100 cm of snow and 300 mm of rain to the province, according to The Weather Network.

The parade of storms begin Tuesday night through Wednesday and rainfall warnings from Environment Canada are in place across the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and western parts of Vancouver Island.

Keep Reading Show less