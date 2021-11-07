A Tornado Touched Down In Vancouver This Weekend & It Looked Seriously Chaotic (VIDEOS)
It was an "ultra-rare" event.
A tornado swept through parts of Vancouver on Saturday, November 6, and the videos from the unexpected event are pretty shocking.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the tornado uprooted trees and caused power outages across the region, and at the time, people were advised to seek shelter immediately.
TWN said that an event like this is "ultra-rare" and that thankfully, there haven't been any injuries reported as of yet.
In the video below, you can really see the formation of the tornado off in the distance.
did anyone else see this in south van? #vancouver #waterspout #tornado #yvrpic.twitter.com/q7BXqfDnw1— No Name November (@No Name November) 1636243530
This person captured the scene of the apocalyptic-looking situation from inside their car:
"That is insane," one person exclaims in the video below before super-heavy rain starts to fall. "I've never seen anything like it," said another.
And the aftermath of the storm was also pretty intense with fallen trees blocking roadways.
My son - out on transit alone for the first time - sent these videos from Chancellor Blvd. He said 3 trees are down, so no traffic can get through. All passengers on many buses had to get off & walk #bcstormpic.twitter.com/7cPRcI8ekU— Dr Melanie Antweiler (@Dr Melanie Antweiler) 1636247825
Unfortunately, more bad weather is on its way to B.C. starting on Sunday night, with more wind, snow, and rain coming this week.