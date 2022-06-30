At Least Three Tornadoes Touched Down In Saskatchewan & 'Damage Has Been Reported' (PHOTOS)
It's "likely" that there were actually five tornadoes! 🌪️
There were a bunch of tornadoes in Saskatchewan that touched down in a two-hour time period and photos posted on social media show how intense the twisters were.
Environment Canada has revealed in a preliminary weather summary that three tornadoes were confirmed in Saskatchewan on June 29, 2022.
At around 3:05 p.m. CT, a tornado was observed near the resort village of Manitou Beach, southeast of Saskatoon.
At around 4:55 p.m. CT, a second tornado was seen near the village of Margo, east of Saskatoon near the province's border with Manitoba.
Then, at approximately 5:25 p.m. CT, a third tornado was reported near the community of Cymric, southeast of Manitou Beach.
\u201cPhotos taken by my daughter near Young Sask. where she was visiting her boyfriend who farms there. #SKWeather #Tornado?\u201d— Krista Esterby (@Krista Esterby) 1656537995
Environment Canada said it has received several reports and photos of the tornadoes but the government agency is still asking people to send pictures of any damage caused by the tornadoes and report any information about what happened.
"At this time, damage has been reported in the Foam Lake area, including damage to power lines and trees. All three tornadoes have been given a preliminary rating of EF0 but may be updated as the investigation continues."
\u201cTornado from earlier near Foam Lake #skstorm sent to me by my dad back for damage assessment tomorrow\u201d— Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@Jenny Hagan LostInSk) 1656555111
Northern Tornadoes Project, an organization created by Western University and ImpactWX to document all tornadoes in Canada, put out a tweet on June 30 that it's "likely" that there are additional tornadoes.
They said the count could actually increase to five, up from three.
\u201cThese two look likely to be additional tornadoes near Southey - so perhaps up to 5 SK tornadoes today. Thankfully still no reports of injuries with any of these.\n\nNTP will be following up to obtain details. #SKstorm\u201d— Northern Tornadoes Project \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Northern Tornadoes Project \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1656558468
"Thankfully still no reports of injuries with any of these," said Northern Tornadoes Project.
According to The Weather Network, the severe thunderstorms that tracked through the Prairies causing the tornadoes also led to "very large hail" in the region.
So far this year, there have been eight confirmed tornadoes in the Prairies. The yearly average for the region is 42!
