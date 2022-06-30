Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

At Least Three Tornadoes Touched Down In Saskatchewan & 'Damage Has Been Reported' (PHOTOS)

It's "likely" that there were actually five tornadoes! 🌪️

​Funnel cloud during a storm in Saskatchewan.

There were a bunch of tornadoes in Saskatchewan that touched down in a two-hour time period and photos posted on social media show how intense the twisters were.

Environment Canada has revealed in a preliminary weather summary that three tornadoes were confirmed in Saskatchewan on June 29, 2022.

At around 3:05 p.m. CT, a tornado was observed near the resort village of Manitou Beach, southeast of Saskatoon.

At around 4:55 p.m. CT, a second tornado was seen near the village of Margo, east of Saskatoon near the province's border with Manitoba.

Then, at approximately 5:25 p.m. CT, a third tornado was reported near the community of Cymric, southeast of Manitou Beach.

Environment Canada said it has received several reports and photos of the tornadoes but the government agency is still asking people to send pictures of any damage caused by the tornadoes and report any information about what happened.

"At this time, damage has been reported in the Foam Lake area, including damage to power lines and trees. All three tornadoes have been given a preliminary rating of EF0 but may be updated as the investigation continues."

Northern Tornadoes Project, an organization created by Western University and ImpactWX to document all tornadoes in Canada, put out a tweet on June 30 that it's "likely" that there are additional tornadoes.

They said the count could actually increase to five, up from three.

"Thankfully still no reports of injuries with any of these," said Northern Tornadoes Project.

According to The Weather Network, the severe thunderstorms that tracked through the Prairies causing the tornadoes also led to "very large hail" in the region.

So far this year, there have been eight confirmed tornadoes in the Prairies. The yearly average for the region is 42!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

