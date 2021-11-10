BC's Weather Could Bring A 'Widespread Snowfall Event' To Low-Elevation Areas This Month
"Odds are heightened," according to one meteorologist.
A widespread snow event to low-elevation areas of B.C. could be happening this month after a meteorologist's latest prediction.
The Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton, based in Vancouver, posted a graphic showing colder-than-seasonal temperatures for the end of November into early December.
While many of the ski slopes and higher elevation areas have already received a dumping of snow in November, Hamilton said "odds are heightened" for a snow event to lower levels.
Just a vibe, but I think odds are heightened this month for a widespread low-elevation snowfall event for the South Coast. Cold air to play with north...plus some cool sea-surface temperature anomalies... #BCSnowpic.twitter.com/OV0Z3V7Jfk— Tyler Hamilton (@Tyler Hamilton) 1636470503
His prediction follows the November long-range forecast from the Farmer's Almanac, which called for the first snowfall of the season for lower altitude areas to occur by the end of November.
B.C. has been experiencing wild weather the past few weeks. On November 6, a tornado caused disruption in Vancouver and on November 9 a third "weather bomb" hit the province in three weeks, leaving 25,000 without power.
It hasn't all been bad, though. Following a rain shower on November 5, people in Vancouver were treated to a stunning double rainbow across downtown.